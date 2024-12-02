Mock employment tribunal offers unique experience and insight to employers

Business owners, directors and HR professionals will gather in Chesterfield for a unique, interactive opportunity to experience a mock Employment Tribunal.

The popular annual event is being run by leading Chesterfield and Sheffield law firm BRM in partnership with East Midlands Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, 12th December, at CASA Hotel, Chesterfield.

This year’s focus is unfair dismissal, with an emphasis on the critical importance of following a thorough and fair procedure as detailed in the ACAS Code of Practice.

The event will highlight how even minor failures to follow a fair process and the Code of Practice can leave employers vulnerable to claims and costly repercussions.

Amy Hallam (left), Director and Head of Employment at BRM, and Ellie Leatherday, Associate Solicitor in BRM’s employment team.

The mock tribunal will demonstrate an unfair dismissal claim where an employee alleges misconduct issues were mishandled, illustrating common pitfalls in managing workplace performance disputes.

This immersive experience will allow delegates to witness firsthand the importance of a fair procedure.

Amy Hallam, Director and Head of Employment at BRM, said: “We’re pleased to continue with the popular annual mock employment tribunal.

"This event is one of our favourite events of the year and a great way for businesses to see the importance of following the right processes when it comes to dismissals and gain an insight into what might occur in an Employment Tribunal but also an opportunity to network with other HR professionals.

“When issues of misconduct or poor performance arise, it’s essential for employers to follow procedures that are both fair and compliant. Our aim is to help businesses avoid common pitfalls and foster positive, lawful and compliant workplace practices.”

There are a small number of places still available for the event, with nearly 110 attendees already booked, with business owners, directors, HR professionals, managers, and anyone involved in personnel decisions invited to register.

The event opens with breakfast and networking at 8:30am, followed by a prompt 9am start. The interactive tribunal will conclude at 12pm.

For further details and registration, please visit www.brmlaw.co.uk/events/mock-employment-tribunal/