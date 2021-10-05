The firm has sent texts to its customers in parts of the S10 area warning them that they are planning work in the area this week.

Mobile phone firm 3 is carrying out work in Sheffield 10

The messages state: “We’re sorry if you experience any network disruption, we really hope you won’t. We expect to finish by 11/10/21.”

They have referred customers to their website if they need more information on the issue.