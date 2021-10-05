Mobile phone firm 3 warns of possible disruption in S10 area of Sheffield

Mobile phone firm ‘3’ has warned of possible problems with its reception in part of Sheffield this week.

By David Kessen
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 2:07 pm

The firm has sent texts to its customers in parts of the S10 area warning them that they are planning work in the area this week.

Mobile phone firm 3 is carrying out work in Sheffield 10

The messages state: “We’re sorry if you experience any network disruption, we really hope you won’t. We expect to finish by 11/10/21.”

They have referred customers to their website if they need more information on the issue.

Sheffield