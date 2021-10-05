Mobile phone firm 3 warns of possible disruption in S10 area of Sheffield
Mobile phone firm ‘3’ has warned of possible problems with its reception in part of Sheffield this week.
The firm has sent texts to its customers in parts of the S10 area warning them that they are planning work in the area this week.
The messages state: “We’re sorry if you experience any network disruption, we really hope you won’t. We expect to finish by 11/10/21.”
They have referred customers to their website if they need more information on the issue.