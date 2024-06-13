Mirastar secures two further tenants for Sheffield Catalyst Business Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

British renewable energy group Octopus Energy and accident repair centre Solus have become the latest inward investors to take space at Mirastar’s flagship development Sheffield Catalyst.

Octopus Energy, which is one of the UK's largest domestic energy provider, has taken 91,923 sq ft at the popular five unit scheme, while Solus, an Aviva company, adds to its existing bases in the UK with a new regional facility of 22,448 sq ft at Catalyst. Both leases are on market leading terms, highlighting the quality of the development.

Both companies join surfaces specialist Cosentino and UK award-winning commercial supplier JLA Group at the development fronting Sheffield Parkway. Cosentino relocated into a 33,608 sq ft unit while JLA Group expanded into 109,166 sq ft on site.

Catalyst at Sheffield Business Park.

All four companies have seen Sheffield as a destination to grow, unlocking the potential of people and business in quality places to help grow economic activity and jobs.

Just one unit of 28,309 sq ft remains available through agents Knight Frank, GV & Co and M1.

Henry Watson, partner at M1 Agency, said: “These lettings demonstrate where Catalyst sits within the market of Sheffield. From inception we set out to provide a best in class product which suited the needs of occupiers and we have been rewarded for our confidence in the product with market leading transactions across the development.

“The unprecedented growth in demand for last mile solutions shown in the wider South Yorkshire conurbations has been triggered by the rise of the convenience economy driven by mobile technology. Proximity to customers is becoming ever important as goods need to be moved quicker and more often, intensifying the demand for space in last-mile locations such as Catalyst Sheffield.”

The remaining unit is finished to a high specification with high quality office space suitable for head offices and benefit from excellent ESG credentials including EPC rating ‘A’, minimum BREEAM rating of ‘Very Good’, PIR controlled LED lighting to the offices, a rooftop solar PV system, and extra natural light through translucent wall panels and roof lights.

Rebecca Schofield, partner and head of the Yorkshire industrial team at Knight Frank, added Catalyst is ideally located fronting Sheffield Parkway, its high-quality specification and ideal location has resulted in the success of the scheme with all the occupiers new inward investors which is a great result for the scheme and region.

Rob Brophy of Mirastar added: “Sheffield Catalyst is an important scheme to deliver much needed new industrial warehouse facilities benefiting from excellent ESG credentials and unrivalled prominence and access via the Sheffield Parkway and the M1 Motorway.

“Catalyst represents a continuation of our clear strategy and vision across our portfolio by developing best in class facilities with market leading ESG credentials.”

Daniel Walker at GV&Co added “Catalyst, Sheffield Business Park continues to go from strength to strength. This recent letting continues the success on the scheme with another household name and highlights the benefits the development offers to occupiers from both a location perspective and specification of the units. We have good interest on the final units but are happy to discuss any live requirements if occupiers need more information.”

Industrial occupiers in the area already include Great Bear, University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC), UK Atomic Energy Authority (UK AEA) and University of Sheffield Factory 2050.

Sheffield Catalyst offers unrivalled prominence and access to Sheffield Parkway and the M1J33 with the location at the boundary of Sheffield and Rotherham also forming part of the AMID (Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation District).

It is located three minutes away from the M1 Motorway, five miles from the M18 Motorway and six miles from Sheffield city centre, offering access into the North-West, North-East, Yorkshire and Midlands’ markets all within a two hour drive.