A new 20-bed hotel and Miller & Carter Steakhouse restaurant has opened today in Sheffield city centre – and here’s a sneak peak inside.

​​​​The company said the former Halifax bank in Surrey Street has ‘undergone a complete transformation’ and now boasts a ‘warm, sophisticated look’ where guests can enjoy ‘carefully sourced beef in stunning surroundings, with stylish dining areas and bold colours.’ The restaurant seats 180 people in a mix of bar and restaurant covers.

The firm revealed on social media that demand for rooms is ’sky rocketing’ and so they are increasing the size of their hotel management team and are advertising for jobs.

General Manager Grant Tickell said: “The level of transformation the site has had is amazing and both myself and the whole team are incredibly proud of our new steakhouse.”

Visitors to the venue can enjoy prime 30 day aged British and Irish steak dishes all carefully reared, butchered and cooked to guests exacting standards.

The venue also features a new hotel — Innkeeper’s Collection – which includes 20 rooms, providing a place for guests to relax and unwind after a day of exploring the city.

We sent our photographer out to get these pictures to give you a first look inside tour.

