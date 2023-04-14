A new 20-bed hotel and Miller & Carter Steakhouse restaurant is due to open today in Sheffield city centre.

​​​​Builders have been working for the last few months on the former Halifax bank on Surrey Street, which was bought by hospitality chain Mitchells & Butlers last year.

A spokesperson for the company said the venue will open on Friday, April 14, creating 100 new jobs.

The firm also revealed on social media that demand for rooms is ’sky rocketing’ and so they are increasing the size of their hotel management team and are advertising for jobs.

The building dates back to 1893. It has been empty since 2017.

General Manager Grant Tickell said: “The level of transformation the site has had is amazing and both myself and the whole team are incredibly proud of our new steakhouse.

“Bringing a new Miller & Carter to Sheffield is an incredible opportunity for the brand and we look forward to providing the best steaks and hospitality that Miller & Carter is renowned for across the UK.

“Everyone who works for us is completely obsessed with steak, and we’re keen to recruit people who share in our love for excellent quality – when it comes to both food and hospitality.

“We’re looking to attract applicants with enthusiasm to join the team and become official ‘Steak Geeks’. We want our team members to deliver a fantastic experience for every guest that walks through our doors.

“We can’t wait to open the doors and welcome guests to experience the new steakhouse for themselves, we hope they love the new look!”

The company said the former Halifax bank has ‘undergone a complete transformation’ and now boasts a ‘warm, sophisticated look’ where guests can enjoy ‘carefully sourced beef in stunning surroundings, with stylish dining areas and bold colours.’ The restaurant seats 180 people in a mix of bar and restaurant covers.

Visitors to the venue can enjoy prime 30 day aged British and Irish steak dishes all carefully reared, butchered and cooked to guests exacting standards.

There are 14 steak cuts to choose from including a Cote de Boeuf 28oz sharing steak, T-bone 20oz and award-winning Fillet 8oz. There are plenty of other indulgent dining options for guests to enjoy. Diners can start their visit

with a selection of starters including Box-Baked Camembert to share or Wild Scallops with Chorizo.

Guests can complement their meal with an array of expertly mixed cocktails or decadent desserts.

The venue also features a new hotel — Innkeeper’s Collection – which includes 20 rooms, providing a place for guests to relax and unwind after a day of exploring the city.

Historic Surrey Street boasts the Grade I listed Town Hall and six Grade II listed buildings including the Central Library, Channing Hall, The Graduate pub, numbers 67 and 69 and Leader House.

It is also home to the Montgomery Theatre, Tudor Square and the Winter Garden and is the main pedestrian route from Midland railway station into the city centre.

To reserve your table visit https://www.millerandcarter.co.uk/restaurants/yorkshire-and-the-

humber/millerandcartersheffieldcitycentre/tablebooking#/