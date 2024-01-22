Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Sheffield visitor attraction was forced to closed after its water and power failed.

The Millennium Galleries had to close on Sunday because of the issues, Sheffield Museums Trust has confirmed.

Jim Lowe, head of operations, at Sheffield Museums, said: "On Sunday morning we experienced a fault on the building’s fire safety panel. In the event of a fire or an error of this kind, the automated safety protocols stop the gas and water supply to the building and power to the escalator and lift.

A visitor in the Metalwork Gallery, at the Millennium Galleries

"The safety of visitors and staff is always our first priority – without an operational fire alarm we were sadly unable to safely keep the building open.

"It’s always disappointing when circumstances beyond our control force us to close a building, but particularly so this Sunday on the second day of the Sheffield Heritage Fair and the last day of our Pioneers exhibition.

"Maintenance on the fire alarm system has now been carried out and we look forward to opening as usual from Tuesday."

The gallery remains closed today, as all the trusts sites are closed on Mondays.

The Millennium Galleries is home to a number of arts exhibitions in the city, and is It is also home to a cafe and a shop.

The gallery’s changing exhibition programme showcases the best in national and international art and design alongside the region’s remarkable creative talents.

It is also home to permanent displays celebrating Sheffield’s metalworking prowess and the art and artefacts brought to the city by the artist and writer, John Ruskin.