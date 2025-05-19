Milestone for Sheffield regeneration partnership

A regeneration partnership which has created more than 1,500 new homes on 17 sites across Sheffield, has hit a new milestone.

Alan and Karen Atkinson, 71 and 67 respectively, have become Sheffield Housing Company's (SHC) 1,500th buyers - moving into their new two bedroomed property at Malthouses (Becket Hill).

The couple, who have been married 51 years, have returned to the area where they spent their childhoods – Parson Cross, Malthouses – after a lifetime living in and around Sheffield.

Three generations of their family live locally too, all having attended Mansel Primary School - directly beside the new housing development - and Yewlands Academy, just a little further down the road.

Owners of SHC’s 1500th home, Karen and Alan Atkinson.

Alan, a retired steelworker, said: “We are thrilled with our new home. We have more space and a beautiful south facing garden which means we can enjoy the Sheffield sun! The main reason for our move was to be nearer our family. Our daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren are all regular visitors.”

Karen, a retired bakery worker and cleaner, added: “Some people thought we were mad moving at our age but the whole process was made so easy - thanks to Keepmoat and the wider SHC team. We really couldn’t be happier and more settled.”

SHC is Sheffield City Council’s joint venture development company, with private developer Keepmoat Homes and Great Places Housing. The properties created over the lifetime of the partnership have included housing for open market sale, affordable rent, shared ownership and private rent.

The partnership was established in 2011, with an ambitious target of building 2,300 brand new mixed tenure properties on a total of 23 sites by mid-2026. It continues to pursue this goal with new homes currently under construction at Becket Hill in Parson Cross and Eclipse, Pennine Village and Corker Bottoms, in the Manor area of the city.

(L-R): Howard Young, Senior Development Manager Howard Young at Sheffield Housing Company (SHC); Raymond Kinsella, Head of Neighbourhoods for the Sheffield region at Great Places; Karen and Alan Atkinson; Steve Birch, Development Director at SHC and Alex Best, Development Manager at SHC.

Steve Birch, Development Director at SHC, said: “For SHC to achieve this milestone of delivering more than 1,500 new homes in the city, is a huge testament to the partners who conceived and established the joint venture and the hard work of everybody who has been involved over the last 14 years.

“SHC homes are recognised as distinctive, high-quality, environmentally advanced and set within attractive public realm and open spaces. Our developments have added value to existing neighbourhoods and communities, helping to regenerate vacant land and create employment and investment in these areas of the city. SHC still has six sites to bring forward in the north and south of the city and is excited to further strengthen its presence and lasting impact for Sheffield’s residents”.

Cllr Douglas Johnson, Chair of Sheffield City Council’s Housing Policy Committee, said: “It is no secret that this country needs more housing urgently. Sheffield is no different to that.

“It is also true that no individual organisation can solve this shortfall by themselves, and that partnership working is crucial in enabling local authorities like ourselves to meet housing targets.

“Housing also needs to be suitable – clean, safe and affordable for people in communities that they feel proud to live in. We are pleased that Sheffield Housing Company have been able to provide so much of the above for people across the city who are seeking homes and we hope that continues.”

Nigel Robson, Interim Managing Director at Keepmoat, Yorkshire West, said: “It’s extremely rewarding to hear positive feedback from residents at the hugely successful Malthouse development. At Keepmoat, Yorkshire West, we’re committed to creating much needed housing in partnership with local partners.

“This milestone is a proud moment for all involved - reaching 1,500 is more than just a number, it’s real people and local families who are able to enjoy new, high-quality homes. We remain committed to working with our partners, delivering even more homes and opportunities for the people of Sheffield.”

Raymond Kinsella, Head of Neighbourhoods for the Sheffield region at Great Places, added: "It was a pleasure to meet Mr & Mrs Atkinson in their new home. Great Places is proud to be part of this transformative partnership that has built quality, much-needed homes for rent and sale over recent years and in doing so has helped to regenerate neighbourhoods across the city.

“The milestone of delivering over 1,500 new homes is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved. These homes not only provide high-quality living spaces but also contribute significantly to the local community by creating jobs, apprenticeships, and training opportunities. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Sheffield Housing Company and other stakeholders to deliver even more homes and opportunities for the people of Sheffield."

As well as delivering these new homes, over a 14-year period, SHC has created and safeguarded over 1,685 jobs, 120 apprenticeships and provided 3,855 training opportunities. The partnership has spent more than £100m with construction businesses in the South Yorkshire region and contributed nearly £150,000 to local community groups, schools, public art projects and other good causes.