Over the years, several Sheffield bars and restaurants have picked up awards celebrating the quality of venue and hard-work of the dedicated staff.
If you’re looking for somewhere to eat or drink, these venues should certainly be near the top of your list with their official awards and achievements they have collected.
From CAMRA awards to features on the Michelin Guide, here are 10 restaurants and bars in Sheffield that have won prestigious awards:
1. The Gardeners Rest
The Gardeners Rest, Neepsend, is another Sheffield pub to receive a prestigious CAMRA award. 2019 was an award-winning year for the Sheffield pub, winning the CAMRA North Sheffield award and the overall Sheffield CAMRA award.
Photo: Google
2. Rafters restaurant
Rafters restaurant on Oakbrook Road in Sheffield is another South Yorkshire eatery featured in the AA Guide 2022. The Michelin listed restaurant was also awarded with the AA Rosette award for culinary excellence back in 2021.
Photo: STEVE TAYLOR
3. Public
Public, which is tucked away underneath the Town Hall and is located within the site of a former mens’ toilet, has won various accolades since opening. They've won 'best place to drink’ in The Observer’s Food Monthly Awards, UK’s Best Bar Food at the Class Awards, and this year, was also named the best bar in South Yorkshire at the 2022 National Pub & Bar Awards.
Photo: Scott Merrylees
4. Viraaj
Viraaj, an Indian Restaurant on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, is very popular among the people of Sheffield. Last year, the restaurant won the English Curry Award for Most Wanted Restaurant of the Year in Yorkshire and Humberside.
Photo: Scott Merrylees