3. Public

Public, which is tucked away underneath the Town Hall and is located within the site of a former mens’ toilet, has won various accolades since opening. They've won 'best place to drink’ in The Observer’s Food Monthly Awards, UK’s Best Bar Food at the Class Awards, and this year, was also named the best bar in South Yorkshire at the 2022 National Pub & Bar Awards.

