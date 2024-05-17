Memorable milestone for Malthouses.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work is underway on 73 new homes at a site known as Malthouses in Parson Cross, Sheffield, marking a significant moment for one of the key people delivering the initiative. Steve Birch is Development Director with Sheffield Housing Company (SHC) – the city council’s joint venture development company with private house builder Keepmoat and Great Places Housing – which is developing the site.

Over a decade ago, then working with the council’s housing department, Steve was involved in the acquisition and demolition of 1950s prefabricated Malthouses homes. The properties that once stood in Mansel Crescent, Mansel Road and Mansel Avenue off Chaucer Road, were built as part of a national drive to develop large numbers of new homes after the Second World War but had come to the end of their safe lifetime.

He said: “It is rewarding to see work underway on a project that will meet housing needs, as well as offering local training, jobs, and skill opportunities. I remember just how the estate used to look, and some of the residents that I worked with at the time, and although the prefabricated homes were coming to the end of their safe life and would no longer be fit for habitation, many people were sad to see them go, given their generous proportions and large gardens.

“The partnership has worked hard to develop a plan for the site, which suits the area, environment, community, and housing demand. As always, we will try to minimise construction disruption and will be in regular communication with neighbouring residents, schools, and businesses. Once complete in Spring 2026, we are confident that the Beckett Hill development will have a positive lasting impact for the area.”

How Beckett Hill, Malthouses will look.

Chris Clingo, Regional Managing Director for Keepmoat, Yorkshire West, said: “Keepmoat is delighted to be the housebuilder of choice for such an exciting regeneration project, and we are proud to breathe new life to this parcel of land near former homes that date back to the end of the Second World War. The scheme will also boost the local economy, creating new jobs and apprenticeship opportunities for local people.

“In addition to delivering high quality new homes, Keepmoat is committed to developing thriving partnerships that prioritise the creation of much needed homes. We believe homes are much more than just bricks and mortar, and we are committed to supporting SHC in its mission to create a fantastic new community.”

At present all the homes at Beckett Hill are expected to be for private sale to address a shortfall of homes to buy in this specific part of the city, though SHC continues to consider options to deliver affordable homes where possible on its sites. House styles will include a mix of two, three and four bedroomed properties, with the first release of homes for sale ahead of the May bank holiday weekend.

Cllr Douglas Johnson, Chair of the Housing Committee, said: “Regeneration is taking place across Sheffield, and housing developments are a huge part of that. It’s great to see another of these coming to fruition in Parson Cross which we hope people will enjoy.

“Working with partners such as Sheffield Housing Company and seeing developments built up from the ground is a great way of achieving our goals. These 73 homes will be a welcome addition towards our goals of increasing both the private and social housing stock across the city.”

The development at Malthouses forms part of a 15-year plan by SHC to deliver over 2,300 new homes for sale and affordable rent to Sheffield.

Since it commenced building,13 years ago, SHC has completed over 1,350 homes across the city, around 80% of which have been sold to first time buyers and families. It has created and safeguarded over 1,100 jobs and 120 apprenticeships, as well as spending more than £100 million with local supply businesses.

