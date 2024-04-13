Opening a cafe has been a dream for years, but this month saw it become a reality for siblings Gkeralnta and Ervin Shulla, and Ervin’s partner Ester Marra.

Memi’s Coffee House opened to the Crookes community on April 1 - years after the family first laid their eyes on the shop, at 160 Crookes.

The cafe has been named after Ervin and Ester’s 1-year-old daughter Melina, who used to pronounce her own name as Memi. The cheeky tot is a resident at the cafe while her parents and aunt work.

Gkeralnta, aged 30, who lives in Woodseats, said: “It’s exciting. You don’t understand until you start having customers come in.

“We’re trying to have a calm atmosphere and for customers to walk in and it feel really welcoming.

“It’s been really nice, the community has supported us already - I knew Crookes was a nice area.”

Gkeralnta and Ervin moved to Sheffield five years ago from Greece and went on to work together at Kommune, a food hall on Angel Street in Sheffield city centre. It was here that 29-year-old Ervin met Ester, who is also from Greece, and the former head chef at Fat Hippo.

The three have now worked together for four years, and while co-parenting little Melina, they now have another baby, Memi’s Coffee House.

The trio worked at Greek Gods Cuisine at The Batch House food hall in Chesterfield when they received the keys to 160 Crookes. After spending £5,000 and every spare minute painting and decorating, Memi’s was ready to open.

Ester, aged 30, said: “I want our customers to have our coffee shop first on their mind when they think where can I go for a good coffee or good food - that’s what we’re trying to do at the moment.”

Customers can dine in at breakfast and lunch, or just pop in for a sweet treat. From the classic full English breakfast and eggs benedict, to bagels, focaccia and even crepes and pancakes.

Gkeralnta said: “Our menu is not big, it’s specific things because we try to keep it fresh. We want to offer normal prices so people can drink and eat something for less than £10.

“We’re offering 10 per cent discount for families on Sundays because we do know the only time they have together basically is Saturdays or Sundays, but mostly Sundays. It’s our way to help them out.”

It is hoped that the cafe will be able to be booked for events, meetings, birthday parties and buffets in the evenings in the near future.

Memi’s Coffee House, at 160 Crookes, is open every day of the week from 9am to 4pm. Vegan and gluten free options are available.

The team is working on the business’ website, but can be followed on Instagram here.

1 . Memi's Coffee House Memi's Coffee House is open for business in Crookes, Sheffield Photo Sales

2 . Memi's Coffee House A family are the new faces behind a Sheffield coffee house. Pictured is Gkeralnta Shulla and future sister-in-law Ester Marra Photo Sales

3 . Memi's Coffee House Memi's Coffee House is located at 160 Crookes, and officially opened its doors on April 1. Photo Sales

4 . Memi's Coffee House The cafe prides itself on affordable prices. Pictured is the 'Toast Tower', described on the menu as toasted bread layered with mayo, lettuce, tomato, turkey, cheese, bacon, chicken, and served with chips. It is priced at £11.50 Photo Sales