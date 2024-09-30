Meet the Sheffield based travel agent who has booked over 1000 cruises

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A travel agent based in Sheffield has celebrated a new milestone after revealing she has booked over 1000 cruises for customers in her 24 years of working for TUI.

Assistant Store Manager Rachel Liversidge from one of TUI’s Sheffield Stores – The Moor - has been crowned the team’s undisputed ‘cruise expert’ after working there for nearly a quarter of a century.

Rachel fell in love with cruises when she was lucky enough to win one in a competition 17 years ago. She has since travelled on three of TUI’s Marella ocean liners and loves to book customers who share the same love for cruising on their own dream holidays at sea.

“There is something so special about booking a cruise for a customer, whether it’s their first time or their 100th. Every cruise holiday feels different, and I love seeing customers’ excitement. You get to visit amazing ports of call, explore some of the world’s most famous and beautiful locations as well as enjoy wonderful food, incredible service and make new friends onboard. I don’t think I’ll ever get bored of it. Most of my customers work hard all year to save for their holiday so I really feel like I do make dreams come true.

Rachel Liversidge has booked over 1000 cruises for TUI customers

“If I had to give any practical advice for a first-time cruiser, I would say pack an extension lead to ensure there’s enough plugs for all your electronic devices. Remember those all-important extras such as door hooks because there’s never enough hangers for your lovely clothes and sea-motion wristbands too.”

Two of Rachel’s most loyal TUI Marella Cruises customers have been booking cruise holidays in The Moor store for over eight years.

Paul and Joan Thornton, 77 and 75, have been cruising since they were in their early 50s. Their first cruise sailed to the Canary Islands and since then, they have been to almost every port that Marella Cruises travels to, as well as dipping their toes on a TUI River Cruise down the Danube river.

“We absolutely love going on cruise holidays. From the entertainment and shows, to the varied destinations and wonderful crew onboard, we couldn’t think of a better holiday,” said Mr Thornton.

Since Paul and Joan started cruising over 20 years ago, they have been on 149 cruises and try to go on a cruise every six weeks.

Paul added: “We have already been on five cruises this year, two around the Caribbean, two in the Mediterranean and one to the Fjords thanks to Rachel in the TUI Sheffield store. We’re such regulars onboard Marella Cruises ships some of the crews have started to recognise us and we’ve even been invited for photos and dinner with the Captain.”