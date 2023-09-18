It's been a source of debate for more than 30 years since Meadowhall first opened its doors in 1990.

Where exactly do shoppers prefer - the out-of-town covered walkways and shiny, tiled floors of the UK's twelfth largest shopping centre, or the traditional appeal of Sheffield city centre's fresh air and Fargate's cobbled street?

Readers were split down the middle when we posed the question on Facebook.

Beau Monk plumped for the city centre, and even listed the shops he likes best. “It has good events, markets, shops, amazing food options and bars, things to do and nice places to visit like the Peace Gardens and the Winter Garden,” he said.

“Some of the shops I use are JD Sports, Atkinson's, Primark, TK Maxx, B&M, Lush, Hotel Chocolat, Sostrene Grene and New Look, Waterstones, Bodycare and Poundland. I can get everything I need, generally.”

Djafar Hamroun said: “I love Sheffield city centre, especially the Moor Market - good for fish and meat” and Katie Toft preferred the city centre for one-off shops. “Definitely the local independent businesses dotted around the city centre, and the farmers' markets,” she said.

Vitalija Popova-Zuka said: “I prefer the city centre since I don't drive, and it's easier to get there than to Meadowhall by bus, even though I live fairly close to it”, and Sophie Grundy went for the city centre “because it's more open, there's more interesting buildings, and places to look at and go to”.

Helen Grant said Meadowhall is 'awful'. “It's too crowded, too sterile, not enough interesting shops. I'll take the city centre any day. Yes it's a bit scruffy, but there's character and independent shops, and that wins every time for me.”

Stuart Burton opted for Meadowhall “as it's flat, I don't get wet when it rains, it has clean public toilets and free parking”.

But Helen Sweeney countered with: “Meadowhall isn't flat - try pushing a wheelchair! And for toilets in the city centre I'd use places like Atkinson's, M&S and Costa. Town is less crowded than Meadowhall as it's more spread out, the bus is £2, and The Moor actually looks pretty good these days.”

Karen Budd also chose the city centre, even though she said it has its problems. “It still has a bit of soul, and memories.”

In the opposite camp, however, David Ogle, Glynis Booth and Samantha Hurman all opted for Meadowhall. “It's clean and safe with free parking,” said David. “I feel safe there and there's so much choice,” said Glynis, while Samantha added: “I don't feel safe in the city centre.”

Shopping mall fan Nadeem Akram said he liked not only Meadowhall but also Fox Valley at Stocksbridge, Crystal Peaks, and Parkgate in Rotherham. And Eric Brocklebank agreed. “Fox Valley still gives you a feeling of a small town shopping area, it gives you space. And a chance to walk outside, see the sunshine, and breathe fresh air.”

Laura Holmes said she feels safer in Meadowhall. “It has lots of CCTV, and lots of staff who work for the centre and not necessarily for the shops.” But she said she wished the centre still had lockers so shoppers could stash their coats and bags for a less cumbersome shopping experience.

John Jones said he 'can't stand Meadowhall' - but reluctantly conceded: “It has more shops, it's cleaner, it has plenty of places to eat, no beggars, free parking, and no ridiculous one-way system and bus gates, So, unfortunately, Meadowhall gets my vote.”

Patricia Mallin went for Meadowhall “as you can get around easily and find somewhere to sit, no pavement furniture to impede your progress. Try having mobility problems or sight loss and see how you manage to get around. And don't start me on cobbles!”

Vicky Bateman couldn't choose - “the city centre for food and drink, Meadowhall for shopping” - while Rob Seymour didn't fancy either. “I don't go into town if I can help it and Meadowhall doesn't do anything for me.

“We have Fox Valley shopping centre where I live, and beautiful countryside in every direction, so it's a win-win situation.”

But there was no pleasing Gareth McGrath.