Makers Store has moved to a larger unit in Meadowhall Shopping Centre and will continue to offer 'something special for everyone' from independent businesses.

Makers Store opened in Meadowhall as The Independent Sheffield Shop in May 2021, before it rebranded itself to its current name in August of last year. Another year on, the firm is today (August 9) celebrating its move to a larger retail unit within the major shopping centre.

The store describes itself as ‘flying the flag for small business’ and sells a range of goods from Sheffield companies and individuals that ‘you wouldn’t typically find on the high street’.

Firms represented include Bullion Chocolate, one of the few bean-to-bar makers in the whole of the UK, which is selling goods ranging from chocolate bars to cocoa nib liqueur; Yorkshire Candle Company; Sheffield Dragon with its hot sauces and chilli pickles; and artist Luke Horton to name a few.

On Instagram, Makers Store said today: “Exciting News! The wait is finally over! Makers Store is thrilled to announce the grand opening of our brand-new shop at Meadowhall Shopping Centre today at 10am!

“Whether you're a crafting enthusiast or looking for one-of-a-kind gifts, our new store has something special for everyone. See you at 10am!”