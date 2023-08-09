News you can trust since 1887
Meadowhall Sheffield: Makers Store opens its doors to bigger shop with luxury gifts made by small businesses 

Makers Store has moved to a larger unit in Meadowhall Shopping Centre and will continue to offer 'something special for everyone' from independent businesses.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 9th Aug 2023, 10:17 BST

Makers Store opened in Meadowhall as The Independent Sheffield Shop in May 2021, before it rebranded itself to its current name in August of last year. Another year on, the firm is today (August 9) celebrating its move to a larger retail unit within the major shopping centre.

The store describes itself as ‘flying the flag for small business’ and sells a range of goods from Sheffield companies and individuals that ‘you wouldn’t typically find on the high street’.

Firms represented include Bullion Chocolate, one of the few bean-to-bar makers in the whole of the UK, which is selling goods ranging from chocolate bars to cocoa nib liqueur; Yorkshire Candle Company; Sheffield Dragon with its hot sauces and chilli pickles; and artist Luke Horton to name a few.

On Instagram, Makers Store said today: “Exciting News! The wait is finally over! Makers Store is thrilled to announce the grand opening of our brand-new shop at Meadowhall Shopping Centre today at 10am!

“Whether you're a crafting enthusiast or looking for one-of-a-kind gifts, our new store has something special for everyone. See you at 10am!”

Makers Store will be open seven days a week, from 10am to 9pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 8pm on Saturday and 11am to 5pm on Sunday. Its new store is located on Upper Park Lane within Meadowhall.

