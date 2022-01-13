Bosses at Meadowhall in Sheffield say the number of shoppers at Christmas was still down but those that came spent more, especially on luxury goods including jewellery.

Meadowhall Sheffield has 'very successful' year with 25 new shops - including Flying Tiger, Tudor and Sorelle

Meadowhall had a ‘very successful’ year in 2021 despite the pandemic and some high profile closures, with 25 new shops opening.

By David Walsh
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 4:30 pm

Bosses at the Sheffield shopping centre said Christmas sales were also up on the last ‘normal’ year in 2019.

A further five new brands are set to open in spring, bosses say, including posh watchmakers Omega and Breitling.

A huge leisure extension, announced six years ago, is still on the drawing board and there are no takers for large units left empty by Debenhams, Top Shop and Miss Selfridge.

Nevertheless, bosses said there is much to celebrate.

Here are some of the new shops which have opened at Meadowhall.

1. Fun Station

Fun Station opened its 'arcade and virtual reality arena' on the Upper Oasis Dining Quarter in December.

2. Flying Tiger

Danish odd-and-ends retailer Flying Tiger opened in December. It sells quirky items – from party items and homeware to toys and Christmas decorations.

3. Tudor Watches

In December, Swiss watchmaker Tudor opened a concession in Beaverbrooks at Meadowhall - its first shop outside London.

4. Sorelle

Sheffield-based fashion company Sorelle opened its first UK store in Meadowhall in November.

