Fans can take a break from shopping and head for the big tent, next to the outdoor adventure playground, to watch players battle it out on court, bosses say.

All the big games will be televised, including the women’s semi-finals and finals and the men’s final on Sunday July 10, the last day of the tournament.

The tennis teepee at the megamall.

There will also be free ‘Strawbs and Cream’ smoothies from Boost and chocolate-dipped strawberries and cream from The Shake Lab*.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “Wimbledon is something which captures the heart of the nation every year, and we’re very excited to be able to bring it to our teepee this year. It’s a free experience that I’m sure will bring a great atmopshere to the centre come rain or shine, and hopefully there’s plenty of cheers too!”

Wimbledon will feature Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray.

Andy Murray of Great Britain at Wimbledon 2022. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)