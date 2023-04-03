The mega-mall has confirmed the centre will be open to visitors every day over the Easter weekend (Friday 7 – Monday 10 April). However, retail stores in the centre will be closed for Easter Sunday, with only some restaurants and leisure operators open.
On April 7, or Good Friday, Meadowhall will be open from 10am to 9pm. The following day (April 8), on Easter Saturday, the centre will be open from 9am to 8pm.
With stores closed for the entirity of Easter Sunday, they will reopen from 10am on Easter Monday (April 10) until 8pm.
Recently, Meadowhall shared the Las Iguanas restaurant would be running a Kids Eat Free offer over the Easter holidays. The deal is currently available, running from Sunday 2 April to Sunday 16 April, but excludes Saturdays, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.