Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield has shared what its opening hours will be over the Easter holiday.

The mega-mall has confirmed the centre will be open to visitors every day over the Easter weekend (Friday 7 – Monday 10 April). However, retail stores in the centre will be closed for Easter Sunday, with only some restaurants and leisure operators open.

On April 7, or Good Friday, Meadowhall will be open from 10am to 9pm. The following day (April 8), on Easter Saturday, the centre will be open from 9am to 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With stores closed for the entirity of Easter Sunday, they will reopen from 10am on Easter Monday (April 10) until 8pm.

Meadowhall Shopping Centre has made an announcement regarding it's Easter weekend opening times.