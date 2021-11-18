Recruitment has already started for the ‘boutique’ store specialising in Omega products, although the company has yet to confirm when it will open.

In job adverts running on Meadowhall’s website, the company Watches of Switzerland Group confirmed it planned to open the store in the near future.

Upmarket watch firm Omega is set to open a 'boutique' store at Meadowhall

The firm sells top of the range watches for more than £25,000, as well as cheaper models. It is not known if the most expensive versions will be stocked at Meadowhall.

A spokesman said: “The Watches of Switzerland Group will soon be opening a brand new Omega Boutique in Meadowhall.”

They added: “Omega was founded in 1848 and is a company of the Swatch Group, the world's leading watch manufacturer. For over 160 years the brand has been synonymous with excellence, innovation and precision. Faithful to its original pioneering spirit,

“Omega continues to make history with innovations in areas as diverse as sports timing, precision technology and design – leading to the conquest of ocean depths and space and to the development of its ground-breaking Co-Axial watch movements.”

It will be one of only a handful of specialist Omega stores in the country. The nearest ones to Sheffield had previously been in Leeds and Manchester.

Omega is one of a number of organisations at Meadowhall which is currently recruiting, with a number of job vacancies currently reported at the centre.

The arrival of the new shop will follow a number of recent additions to the centre’s stores.

Recent months have seen shops including the upmarket fashion chain Flannels, and the Australian women’s wear chain Forever New, opening at the centre, near the M1 at Tinsley.

The shopping centre turned on its Christmas lights on November 5 and also announced a charity partnership with Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.

Throughout the festive season, Meadowhall visitors will be able to make contactless donations to the hospice’s Twinkle Twinkle appeal at the giant Giving Box, located on upper-level High Street, before hanging a handwritten dedication to a loved one on the centre’s Christmas tree.