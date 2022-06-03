Until Sunday, June 5, the centre will host a Royal Concierge to welcome visitors and hand out free Union Jack flags and regal crowns.

There will also be a visit from the Queen’s Royal Guards who will be stationed at the main dome entrance throughout the weekend and ready for pictures with shoppers.

Meadowhall’s Royal Face Painters will be at the centre from 11am – 4pm, both on Park Lane and in the Oasis Courtyard Teepee, and a special Royal selfie spot has been launched in the main entrance, providing the perfect chance to pose for a selfie to mark the celebrations.

Meadowhall is encouraging visitors to share their snaps on social media tagging @lovemeadowhall.

As part of its ongoing support for the community, Meadowhall will also be helping to raise funds for its charity partner, Support Dogs.

Millie’s Cookies will also be providing some special sweet treats for a charity cake stand located at the main entrance which visitors can enjoy for a small donation, while the Royal Face Painters will also be collecting donations.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “The Platinum Jubilee is a monumental event, and we are excited to be celebrating it with our community with what will be a great weekend of fun.

“We know many people will be looking for ways to spend quality time with their family and friends throughout the long weekend, and there will be a brilliant atmosphere here at the centre to help them do just that.”

For more information on this weekend’s Jubilee activities, please visit: https://www.meadowhall.co.uk/jubilee-weekend-activities

* The Royal Guards and Royal Concierge will be making appearances every day until Sunday, June 5, at: 11am – 11.30am, 12pm – 12.30pm, 1pm – 1.30pm, 2pm – 2.30pm.

