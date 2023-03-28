With the summer months round the corner, here are some of the latest retail and hospitality jobs available to apply for at Meadowhall shopping centre as firms gear up for a busy season.

Flannels - menswear supervisor:

Luxury fashion brand Flannels are advertising a full-time position for 45 hours per week with a salary of £26,500. This role has advertised monthly, quarterly and stocktake bonuses and commission-led bonuses as well as some staff benefits.

There are a number of job vacancies available at Meadowhall in Sheffield right now

Closing Date: 9/4/2023

Beaverbrooks – multiple roles:

Family-owned jewellers Beaverbrooks are searching for a part-time sales assistant to work mornings for 32 hours per week.

They are looking for a part time sales consultant for their Tudor boutique range of Swiss watches to work 24 hours per week.

Closing Date: 27/4/2023

Charles Clinkard - part time retail assistants:

Independent footwear retailer, Charles Clinkard, is recruiting two retail assistants to work 10 hours and 20 hours per week over various days, hours to suit the needs of the business and may include weekends.

Closing Date: 29/4/2023

Superdrug - various positions:

Cosmetics and skincare store Superdrug are recruiting sales advisors across morning, evening and weekend shifts to be able to work 16 hours per week. There is also a position available for a cosmetics advisor with 8–16-hour contracts available.

Apply by taking a CV and covering letter into the store.

Sheffield United FC - retail assistant:

If you are a fan of the Blades, Sheffield United FC are searching for a part-time retail position for 20 hours per week at their Meadowhall store.

Closing Date: 28/4/2023

Tasty Plaice - counter assistants:

Tasty Plaice are recruiting counter assistants to work 15 hours a week and weekends are required. The role will involve serving food and soft drinks, cleaning work areas and stocking items.

To apply: Send your CV with full availability to [email protected]

Closing Date: 31/3/2023

Shake Lab - sales assistant:

A part-time position is available at The Shake Lab to work eight hours a week. No experience is required as training will be provided on how to make the products sold.

To apply: Take a CV and covering letter to the store.

Closing Date: 31/3/2023

The North Face - various positions:

Popular outdoor clothing brand, The North Face, are hiring a permanent sales associate to be available to work 24 hours per week and a supervisor to work 38 hours a week.

To apply: specify which role you are applying for and send your CV and covering letter to [email protected]

Closing Date: 31/3/2023

Michael Kors - various positions:

Luxury retailer Michael Kors is recruiting two sales associate positions to be required to work eight hours per week. Also looking for maternity cover for a managerial position to work 40 hours per week across all mornings over 12 months.

To apply: Take a CV and covering letter into store

Closing Date: 30/4/2023

Nespresso – various positions:

The high-end coffee boutique is hiring for a supervisor position for 40 hours a week across all shifts, with the aim of attaining sales targets. They are also hiring a sales assistant which requires you to work 24 hours a week.

Closing Date: 9/4/2023