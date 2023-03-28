News you can trust since 1887
Meadowhall jobs: 10 jobs available at Sheffield shopping centre including Sheffield United role

With the summer months round the corner, here are some of the latest retail and hospitality jobs available to apply for at Meadowhall shopping centre as firms gear up for a busy season.

By Natasha Judge
Published 28th Mar 2023, 09:42 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 09:42 BST

Flannels - menswear supervisor:

Luxury fashion brand Flannels are advertising a full-time position for 45 hours per week with a salary of £26,500. This role has advertised monthly, quarterly and stocktake bonuses and commission-led bonuses as well as some staff benefits.

Link: https://jobs.smartrecruiters.com/FrasersGroup/743999889552923-menswear-supervisor-flannels

There are a number of job vacancies available at Meadowhall in Sheffield right now
There are a number of job vacancies available at Meadowhall in Sheffield right now
There are a number of job vacancies available at Meadowhall in Sheffield right now

Closing Date: 9/4/2023

Beaverbrooks – multiple roles:

Family-owned jewellers Beaverbrooks are searching for a part-time sales assistant to work mornings for 32 hours per week.

They are looking for a part time sales consultant for their Tudor boutique range of Swiss watches to work 24 hours per week.

Link: https://recruitment.beaverbrooks.co.uk/members/j=2481&jobboard=MEADOWHALLSHOPPINGCENTRE

Closing Date: 27/4/2023

Charles Clinkard - part time retail assistants:

Independent footwear retailer, Charles Clinkard, is recruiting two retail assistants to work 10 hours and 20 hours per week over various days, hours to suit the needs of the business and may include weekends.

Apply via emailing: [email protected]

Closing Date: 29/4/2023

Superdrug - various positions:

Cosmetics and skincare store Superdrug are recruiting sales advisors across morning, evening and weekend shifts to be able to work 16 hours per week. There is also a position available for a cosmetics advisor with 8–16-hour contracts available.

Link: https://www.meadowhall.co.uk/jobs/sales-advisor-cosmetics

Apply by taking a CV and covering letter into the store.

Sheffield United FC - retail assistant:

If you are a fan of the Blades, Sheffield United FC are searching for a part-time retail position for 20 hours per week at their Meadowhall store.

Link: https://www.meadowhall.co.uk/jobs/retail-assistant-0

Closing Date: 28/4/2023

Tasty Plaice - counter assistants:

Tasty Plaice are recruiting counter assistants to work 15 hours a week and weekends are required. The role will involve serving food and soft drinks, cleaning work areas and stocking items.

To apply: Send your CV with full availability to [email protected]

Closing Date: 31/3/2023

Shake Lab - sales assistant:

A part-time position is available at The Shake Lab to work eight hours a week. No experience is required as training will be provided on how to make the products sold.

To apply: Take a CV and covering letter to the store.

Closing Date: 31/3/2023

The North Face - various positions:

Popular outdoor clothing brand, The North Face, are hiring a permanent sales associate to be available to work 24 hours per week and a supervisor to work 38 hours a week.

To apply: specify which role you are applying for and send your CV and covering letter to [email protected]

Closing Date: 31/3/2023

Michael Kors - various positions:

Luxury retailer Michael Kors is recruiting two sales associate positions to be required to work eight hours per week. Also looking for maternity cover for a managerial position to work 40 hours per week across all mornings over 12 months.

To apply: Take a CV and covering letter into store

Closing Date: 30/4/2023

Nespresso – various positions:

The high-end coffee boutique is hiring for a supervisor position for 40 hours a week across all shifts, with the aim of attaining sales targets. They are also hiring a sales assistant which requires you to work 24 hours a week.

Apply online: www.nespresso.com

Closing Date: 9/4/2023

For updates and further jobs visit the Meadowhall website (https://www.meadowhall.co.uk/jobs).

