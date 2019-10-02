Meadowhall evacuated as part of ‘routine fire alarm’ test
Shoppers were told to leave Meadowhall this morning after the shopping centre was evacuated.
Customers were told to leave Meadowhall at around 10am as hundreds of shoppers made their way to the exit and gathered in the car parks.
However, Meadowhall said that this was a routine fire alarm and that there was no cause for concern.
Meadowhall tweeted: “This morning Meadowhall is holding its annual fire evacuation of the centre, this is a routine test required by law as part of the Health & Safety procedures.”
In June, shoppers were told to leave Primark Meadowhall ‘immediately’ following a false alarm.
One shopper told Hull Daily Mail: “I was trying on some jeans in Primark store and the alarm went off then a voice saying 'please evacuate immediately'.”
The woman was rushed out of the back entrace with her one-year-old child in a pram as staff ushered them away.