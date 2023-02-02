News you can trust since 1887
Meadowhall - Complete list of original stores in 'elite club' at Sheffield shopping centre since day one

Meadowhall has 280 shops and services - but just 21 have been there since the start 32 years ago.

By David Walsh
3 minutes ago

The mega-mall opened on September 4, 1990 and is still going strong, attracting 30 million visitors a year. But only an elite group of shops have been there since the beginning.

We list them all here, with thanks to centre director Darren Pearce (who started in 1994).

1. The Meadowhall 'originals'

The elite 21 includes fast-food outlets KFC and McDonald's, M&S and jeweller H Samuel.

Photo: .

2. Dixons (now Curry's PC World)

This is Sheila Gray of Handsworth opening Meadowhall on September 4 1990. And what's that in the background? Electrical retailer Dixons, still going strong at the centre today, albeit with a slightly longer name: Curry's PC World.

Photo: Colin Drury

3. The Body Shop

Sharon Clark, winner of a Star competition is given a makeover by Andrea Twidale-Smith at The Body Shop on High Street, Meadowhall, May 1997.

Photo: Waistell

4. BOOTS

Baby and childcare advisor Ann Charlesworth with customer Julie Porter and Bradley, aged 3 months, at Boost in January 1998.

Photo: Waistell

