Meadowhall announce expansion of TK Maxx store

TK Maxx in Meadowhall is expanding.

Meadowhall has taken to Facebook to announce that one of its most popular stores, TK Maxx, is getting a major upgrade.

In a post that quickly captured attention, they shared: "Pinch me, TK Maxx is getting bigger and better!"

Meadowhall Facebook

The expanded store promises more variety than ever, with extended product lines, a brand new home section, and even more great finds.

The enhanced space is set to open its doors just in time for Christmas.

To reassure shoppers, Meadowhall confirmed that the current TK Maxx store will remain open and unaffected throughout the renovation.

"Don’t worry – TK Maxx will still be trading while we work behind the scenes," shopping mall bosses said.

The announcement sparked plenty of excitement online, racking up over 1,200 likes and 781 comments from eager shoppers.