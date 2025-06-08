Meadowhall announce expansion of TK Maxx store
Meadowhall has taken to Facebook to announce that one of its most popular stores, TK Maxx, is getting a major upgrade.
In a post that quickly captured attention, they shared: "Pinch me, TK Maxx is getting bigger and better!"
The expanded store promises more variety than ever, with extended product lines, a brand new home section, and even more great finds.
The enhanced space is set to open its doors just in time for Christmas.
For more stories like this and all of the latest news, current events and sport from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, sign up today for your free newsletter from The Star.
To reassure shoppers, Meadowhall confirmed that the current TK Maxx store will remain open and unaffected throughout the renovation.
"Don’t worry – TK Maxx will still be trading while we work behind the scenes," shopping mall bosses said.
The announcement sparked plenty of excitement online, racking up over 1,200 likes and 781 comments from eager shoppers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.