Meadowhall has 280 shops but just 20 of them have survived since day one.
The elite club includes global names and familiar brands including KFC, McDonald’s and M&S. But it also features some with a lower profile including Music Box and Oliver’s Childrenswear, both in small units in The Lanes, and Caffe Massarella at the end of The Avenue.
The group of originals lost a member last year when Santander - formerly Abbey National - left The Arcade, blaming internet banking for a drop in customers.
We list all the survivors here, with thanks to centre director Darren Pearce (who started in 1994).
1. Dixons (now Curry's PC World)
This is Sheila Gray of Handsworth opening Meadowhall on September 4 1990. And what's that in the background? Electrical retailer Dixons, still going strong at the centre today, albeit with a slightly longer name: Curry's PC World. Photo: Colin Drury
2. The Body Shop
Sharon Clark, winner of a Star competition is given a makeover by Andrea Twidale-Smith at The Body Shop on High Street, Meadowhall, May 1997. Photo: Waistell
3. BOOTS
Baby and childcare advisor Ann Charlesworth with customer Julie Porter and Bradley, aged 3 months, at Boost in January 1998. Photo: Waistell
4. Massarellas
Massarellas in Meadowhall celebrates fundraising for the Sheffield Childrens' Hospital Appeal, May 1997 Photo: Trevor Smith