Meadowhall has 280 shops but just 20 of them have survived since day one.

The elite club includes global names and familiar brands including KFC, McDonald’s and M&S. But it also features some with a lower profile including Music Box and Oliver’s Childrenswear, both in small units in The Lanes, and Caffe Massarella at the end of The Avenue.

The group of originals lost a member last year when Santander - formerly Abbey National - left The Arcade, blaming internet banking for a drop in customers.

We list all the survivors here, with thanks to centre director Darren Pearce (who started in 1994).

1 . Dixons (now Curry's PC World) This is Sheila Gray of Handsworth opening Meadowhall on September 4 1990. And what's that in the background? Electrical retailer Dixons, still going strong at the centre today, albeit with a slightly longer name: Curry's PC World. Photo: Colin Drury Photo Sales

2 . The Body Shop Sharon Clark, winner of a Star competition is given a makeover by Andrea Twidale-Smith at The Body Shop on High Street, Meadowhall, May 1997. Photo: Waistell Photo Sales

3 . BOOTS Baby and childcare advisor Ann Charlesworth with customer Julie Porter and Bradley, aged 3 months, at Boost in January 1998. Photo: Waistell Photo Sales