MD Law advises European indoor playground Monkey Town’s first foray into UK

Sheffield’s MD Law has helped leading European indoor playground brand Monkey Town, operated by Dutch leisure group 24 Indoor, secured its first premises in the UK.

Monkey Town, which is Europe’s largest and fastest-growing soft play operator, has acquired Rascals Party & Play Centre in Lancashire, adding to its portfolio of more than 75 indoor playground across the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and, soon to be, Spain.

The strategic acquisition of the much loved soft play centre In Preston, which has proudly served local families for more than 17 years, means an exciting expansion plan for 24 Indoor, aiming to make Monkey Town a household name for families across the UK.

Legal advice for 24 Indoor was provided by James Burdekin and Travis Wood of Sheffield’s MD Law, while Scott Sanderson and Jack Ware of Hawsons Chartered Accountants led the financial transaction.

James Burdekin, Partner at MD Law, who provided crucial legal support throughout this transaction, said: “We were pleased to support 24 Indoor on this exciting transaction and work alongside the team at Hawsons. There was excellent collaboration from all parties throughout the process, and we’re delighted to have played a part in helping Monkey Town successfully enter the UK market.”

Peter van Wijk, CEO at 24 Indoor said: “This acquisition is a major milestone in our UK rollout. Rascals has strong local roots and a loyal customer base, which makes it the perfect launchpad for our brand.

“Our ambition is to combine the best of what’s already there, with the operational excellence and innovation that 24 Indoor is known for.

“We were also pleased to collaborate closely with MD Law, who provided crucial legal support throughout this transaction. Their expertise ensured all legal aspects of the deal were effectively managed, making this a seamless process for everyone involved.”

Jack Ware, Corporate Finance Director at Hawsons said: “It has been a pleasure to work alongside the 24 Indoor team as they expand into the UK. Rascals has a fantastic reputation in Preston and the wider Lancashire community, making it a valuable and strategic addition to Monkey Town’s portfolio.”