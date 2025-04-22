McQueens Dairies introduces electric vans to fleet in milestone move toward sustainability

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New eco-friendly vehicles reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to reducing its environmental impact

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McQueens Dairies, a leading provider of doorstep milk deliveries, is proud to announce the introduction of electric vans to its fleet. This significant step highlights the company’s dedication to sustainability as it celebrates its 30th anniversary, a fitting milestone for a business that continues to innovate while staying true to its values.

The new electric vans will gradually replace older diesel models, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and noise pollution in the communities McQueens serves. This transition marks another chapter in the company’s sustainability journey, building on initiatives such as the use of reusable glass bottles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re thrilled to take this step toward a more sustainable future,” said Ruairidh McQueen, Director at McQueens Dairies. “As we celebrate 30 years in business, it’s important that we continue evolving in ways that reflect our customers’ values. Sustainability has always been central to McQueens, from delivering in glass bottles to adopting greener delivery methods.”

(Zeishan Mehmood plugging in McQueens new electric van)

The introduction of electric vehicles reflects a broader strategy to modernise operations while reducing environmental impact. It also meets the growing demand from customers for greener alternatives in everyday services.

“Many of our customers choose McQueens because of our environmental focus,” added Derek Bingham, Logistics Director. “Switching to electric vans strengthens our commitment to low-impact delivery and sets the foundation for future improvements across the business.”

McQueens Dairies plans to phase in the electric vans over the coming months, with a view to expanding the initiative further. This move supports the company’s long-term environmental goals and reflects the broader shift toward more sustainable practices in the dairy and logistics industries.

As McQueens Dairies looks ahead to the next 30 years, its focus remains clear: to deliver fresh milk in a way that’s better for customers, communities, and the planet.

​