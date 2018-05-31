McLaren handed keys to new factory in South Yorkshire

Have your say

Supercar manufacturer McLaren has been handed the keys to its £50m building on the Advanced Manufacturing Park.

The facility will make carbon fibre parts for its cars.

It is due to open in November following an extensive fit out.

About 200 jobs are expected to be created and the firm estimates it will pump £100m into the region’s economy over the first 10 years.

Mike Flewitt, chief executive of McLaren Automotive, told The Star in March: “The region is where we will innovate and manufacture the lightweight carbon fibre chassis that are at the heart of all McLaren’s cars.

“Our decision to choose Rotherham and the Sheffield region means we can readily tap into the area’s proud association of working with advanced materials, the academic institutions and a skilled, dedicated workforce.

“The £50m investment will mean up to 200 new jobs as well as a significant boost to the local supply chain.”

The project received £12m from the taxpayer via the Sheffield City Region organisation.

Construction was by Sheffield firm Finnegan, which is also building a factory for Boeing nearby.

