McColl's and Morrisons: South Yorkshire stores suspend alcohol and lottery sales before takeover

Convenience chain McColl's has suspended alcohol sales across South Yorkshire ahead of a takeover by Morrisons.

By David Walsh
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 9:19 am
Updated Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 9:20 am

Covers have been erected over alcohol, PayPoints and lotto tickets due to licensing issues ahead of the rescue deal.

Morrisons did not say when the issue will be resolved.

A spokesperson said: “It is something impacting all stores and we are working at pace to apply for all the correct licenses”.

McColl's on Ecclesall Road South, Sheffield.

Morrisons will pay off McColl's £170m debts and take on all 1,160 shops, including 17 in South Yorkshire.

In Sheffield they are at: Rural Lane, Wisewood; Ecclesall Road South, Hutcliffe Wood Road, Margetson Crescent, Low Edges Road and Green Lane, Dronfield.

It has stores in Rotherham at Whitehill Lane; St John’s Green and Oaks Lane, Kimberworth Park; Broom Valley Road, Kilnhurst Road, Fleming Way and Wales Road.

It also has Green Spring Avenue, Barnsley; Cuttholme Way, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield; Union Street, Harthill and Thomas Street, Swinton, Mexborough.

