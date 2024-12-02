Mattress aims to help dogs with arthritis achieve better sleep

With approximately 40 per cent of dogs in the UK affected by arthritis, VetRelieve – an orthopaedic pet bed supplier – is emphasising the importance of sleep in caring for dogs with arthritis.

Yorkshire-based VetRelieve’s OrthoLuxe Mattress has recently become the only UK-made orthopaedic pet mattress to be endorsed by Canine Arthritis Management (CAM).

The mattress – which uses pressure mapping from real dogs to ensure maximum comfort – is designed to help care for dogs suffering from arthritis, while also supporting joints in dogs that might be at risk.

Almost 40% of all dogs suffer from osteoarthritis and with approximately 13.5million dogs in the UK, that means that around 5.4million dogs in the UK live with the condition.

VetRelieve founder Lauren Davis

Dog breeds most affected by the disease tend to be larger, more active dogs such as Labrador Retrievers, Springer Spaniels and German Shepherds.

Good quality sleep is an essential tool in arthritis management as it has a direct impact on inflammation and response to pain – especially as dogs spend 50% of their lives asleep.

Enabling dogs to have restful sleep and alleviate pressure on their joints enhances their comfort and quality of life, improving their emotional health.

The OrthoLuxe Mattress comes in a range of sizes from small to XXL in order to ensure maximum comfort for all dogs.

VetRelieve has also created other mattresses for use in veterinary practices such as the VetRest.

Pain management

Lauren Davis, Founder of VetRelieve and a qualified veterinary surgeon, said: “During Covid, when working in the pressure care industry supplying orthopaedic mattresses to the NHS, I noticed – as a vet by trade – that there were no clinically tested orthopaedic beds for pets.

“The importance of sleep during recovery and for pain management is paramount. For a long time, dog owners haven’t had the opportunity to adequately help their dogs to sleep as comfortably as they can.

“With our mattresses, we’re excited to be able to provide dog owners with the support their dogs need.”

Dr Hannah Capon, Founder of Canine Arthritis Management, said: “The OrthoLuxe Mattress is a significant innovation in the world of canine arthritis management and a testament to the work that Lauren and her team have put in.

“VetRelieve has filled a hole in the UK market, creating the first clinically tested orthopaedic dog bed and it will help dog owners across the country to ensure their dogs are better cared for than before.”

For more information about VetRelieve visit: https://vetrelieve.co.uk/

For more information about Canine Arthritis Management visit: https://caninearthritis.co.uk/