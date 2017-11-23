Massive solar deal for Chesterfield company

Chesterfield company Customer Solar will launch a recruitment drive after winning a massive order to install solar panels on ports across the country.

The firm has signed a three-year deal with Associated British Ports for a ‘major roll out of installations’.

Custom Solar will help ABP find sites, design, install, operate and maintain panels.

The company is set to move to new offices on Dunston Road, Chesterfield, next month ahead of a recruitment drive in the new year. The plan is to hire apprentices in design, marketing, media, admin and technical, according to managing director, Matthew Brailsford.

He added: “Securing a framework contract with such a major organisation as ABP is a real testament to the dedicated and detailed work of our team and enhances the strength and stability of our company.

“We have had a very positive year, continuing to deliver commercial solar projects with multiple authorities. This has provided financial stability and enabled us to develop into other technology such as battery storage and electric charge points.”

The firm worked on the deal with ABP for two years, he added.