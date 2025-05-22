Mason Thomas Law welcomes newly qualified solicitor Lareab Mahmood to the team

Newly qualified solicitor, Lareab Mahmood has secured her first permanent role in law with Sheffield-based property law specialists Mason Thomas Law.

Her appointment further strengthens the award-winning firm’s growing all-female team of property law specialists.

Lareab (known as Lebby) qualified as a solicitor in April after completing her training with Acuity Law, a prominent national commercial law firm.

Working in the firm’s Leeds office, Lebby gained extensive experience in corporate healthcare work, particularly dental transactions. Her new role at Mason Thomas Law will see her build on this strong foundation while broadening her exposure across the wider property sector. Most recently Mason Thomas Law has completed property transactions for a number of dental practices across the UK.

Speaking about her decision to join Mason Thomas Law, Lebby said: "I am incredibly excited to join such a respected, award-winning specialist firm. My training gave me a strong grounding in healthcare transactions, particularly within dental practice acquisitions, but what really appealed to me about Mason Thomas Law was the opportunity to expand my knowledge into new areas of commercial property law.

“It’s great to be joining a close-knit team. I’m really looking forward to the collaborative and supportive environment that Mason Thomas Law has created, particularly for women in law."

A naturally sociable and confident communicator, Lebby is eager to get out and meet clients, build relationships, and continue developing her legal expertise in a hands-on and people-focused environment.

"Networking is something I really enjoy, and I’m looking forward to getting out there, making connections and representing the firm. I’m also grateful for the flexible hybrid working approach offered at Mason Thomas Law. I live in Dewsbury, so being able to work flexibly really supports my work–life balance."

Cathy Thomas, Director and Solicitor at Mason Thomas Law, commented: "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Lebby to the team. She brings a great deal of passion, enthusiasm, and healthcare-sector experience, and it’s clear she is eager to learn and grow.

“We’re proud to be supporting the next generation of legal talent. It’s an exciting time for Mason Thomas Law as we continue to expand and take on new challenges. We look forward to seeing Lebby and her career flourish with us."

Lebby’s appointment comes as Mason Thomas Law continues to go from strength-to -strength, most recently securing the title of Commercial Property Law Team of the Year for the second year running at the Sheffield & District Law Society 2025 Legal Awards.