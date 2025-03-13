Mason Thomas Law triumphs again at Sheffield & District Legal Awards 2025

Mason Thomas Law has cemented itself as a leader in the field of commercial property law after winning the prestigious Award at the Sheffield & District Legal Awards 2025.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2025 win is the second consecutive year Mason Thomas Law has received the honour which came just 10 days after the firm learned it had been shortlisted in four categories in the annual awards.

In addition to Commercial Property Team, the Sheffield-based firm was also nominated for the Niche Law Firm of the Year, and Residential Property Law Firm of the Year awards, with the firm’s founder, Cathy Thomas being shortlisted for Partner of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delighted to retain the prestigious award for a second year, Cathy Thomas, Solicitor and Director of Mason Thomas Law, said: "To retain the title of Commercial Property Team of the Year is wonderful. We were only just coming back down to earth after learning we had been shortlisted in four categories, so to get the win is amazing."

The Mason Thomas Law team has been named Commercial Property Team of the Year for the second year running.

The Commercial Property Team of the Year Award acknowledged the significant work Mason Thomas Law has completed over the past 12 months for businesses throughout Sheffield, Rotherham, Barnsley, and the surrounding areas. The firm's portfolio includes high-profile property transactions and leases for notable clients including Yard Ball, The Psalter, Glass Onion, and Tufcot Engineering.

The awards, organised by the Sheffield & District Law Society, were held at the Crowne Plaza Royal Victoria Sheffield on Friday 28 February, and celebrated Sheffield and its districts, brightest and best lawyers, and their achievements over the past year

Established in 2019, Mason Thomas Law is the region’s only all-female specialist property law firm. Cathy added: “As well as creating a supportive and empowering environment that encourages professional growth and leadership for women in law, I am dedicated to ensuring that Mason Thomas Law stands out as an example of modern, progressive legal practice. The award is testimony to the team’s shared commitment to the founding principles of Mason Thomas Law. I am very proud.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to commercial property, Mason Thomas Law also specialises in residential property law, and secured lending, providing expert legal support for leases, purchases, and other property-related transactions to businesses across the UK.

Alongside legal work and award nominations, the team are currently taking part in a number of fundraising initiatives as well as volunteering their time and participating in awareness-raising activities within the local community to raise funds for Support Dogs, a small Sheffield charity based on Brightside Lane.