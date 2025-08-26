Mason Thomas Law shortlisted for three Yorkshire Legal Awards

Sheffield’s female-led property law firm, Mason Thomas Law is celebrating a triple achievement after being shortlisted in three categories at the prestigious Yorkshire Legal Awards 2025.

Mason Thomas Law’s founder, Cathy Thomas, leads the nominations after being shortlisted for Managing Partner of the Year.

Founded in 2019, Mason Thomas Law has quickly established itself as a nationally respected specialist in property law, with a particular focus on secured lending. In just six years, the firm has grown to a team of seven and collected a number of accolades.

This year, Mason Thomas Law hopes to add further to its accolades at the 2025 Yorkshire Legal Awards. In addition to Managing Partner, the all-female firm has also been shortlisted for Commercial Propertyand Small Law Firm of the Year.

Cathy commented: "We’re absolutely thrilled to be shortlisted in three categories at the Yorkshire Legal Awards. This recognition reflects the hard work, dedication, and talent across our whole team. With our recent expansion, it truly feels like Mason Thomas Law is stepping into an exciting new chapter, and we couldn’t be prouder."

The winners will be announced at the Yorkshire Legal Awards ceremony, which will take place on Thursday 9 October 2025 at New Dock Hall, Leeds, bringing together the region’s leading legal professionals for a night of recognition and celebration.

The award nominations mark another high point in what has already been a milestone year for Mason Thomas Law. In March, the company was named as the Commercial Property Team of the Year for the second consecutive year in the 2025 Sheffield and District Law Society Legal Awards. In May, the firm welcomed two new members of staff, Mollie Lancaster, an experienced Residential Conveyancer, and Lareab Mahmood, a newly qualified commercial property solicitor, strengthening both Mason Thomas Law’s residential and commercial property offering.

The growth reflects the increasing demand both locally and nationally for the firm’s expertise in both commercial and residential property law.

In addition to the win, Mason Thomas Law was also shortlisted for Niche Law Firm of the Year and Residential Property Law Firm of the Year, while Cathy Thomas was also recognised as a finalist in the Partner of the Year category in the Sheffield and District Law Society Awards.

Mason Thomas Law has become a respected name in both residential and commercial property law. It is one of the few UK solicitors specialising in both borrower and lender-side transaction, enabling it to build a niche national profile in a highly technical area.

Cathy added: “We’ve redefined what it means to be a small firm in commercial property law, proving that innovation, precision and outstanding service don’t need to come from a large legal machine.”