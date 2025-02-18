Mason Thomas Law raises the bar with four nominations at prestigious legal awards

Mason Thomas Law Limited, a leading property law specialist firm based in Sheffield has been nominated for four prestigious industry awards

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The female-led firm has been shortlisted in four categories at The Sheffield & District Legal Awards 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cathy Thomas, Mason Thomas Law’s Director and Solicitor, leads the accolades with her shortlisting for Partner of the Year, while the firm has also received nominations in the Niche Law Firm of the Year, Commercial Property Law Firm of the Year, and Residential Property Law Firm of the Year categories.

The Sheffield & District Legal Awards celebrate the very best of the legal profession in the region, with an independent panel of judges from the local legal community.

The all-female team has also been shortlisted for Commercial Property Law Firm, Niche Law Firm and Residential Law Firm categories

The awards ceremony will take place at the Crowne Plaza Royal Victoria Sheffield on Friday, February 28, bringing together leading firms and professionals in a showcase of achievement and a celebration of the region’s legal successes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the ceremony, Mason Thomas Law hopes to retain its Commercial Property Law Firm of the Year title which it won last year at the 2024 Sheffield & District Legal Awards.

Cathy Thomas explained: "Being shortlisted for these awards is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. As a female-led law firm, we are particularly proud to be recognised in such a diverse range of categories. It highlights our commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of property law."

Established in 2019, the firm specialises in commercial property law, residential property law, and secured lending, providing expert legal support for leases, purchases, and other property-related transactions to businesses across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cathy Thomas has been nominated for Partner of the Year in the Sheffield & District Legal Awards

Looking forward to the award final banquet later this month, Cathy added: "The team and I are very excited to attend the awards evening and celebrate alongside other leading legal professionals in the region. We are incredibly proud to be based in Sheffield, a city with a rich legal heritage and a vibrant professional community."

Alongside legal work and award nominations, the team are currently taking part in a number of fundraising initiatives as well as volunteering their time and participating in awareness-raising activities within the local community to raise funds for Support Dogs, a small Sheffield charity based on Brightside Lane.