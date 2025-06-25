Mason Thomas Law expands team with appointment of Residential Conveyancer Mollie Lancaster

Sheffield-based property law specialist, Mason Thomas Law has welcomed Mollie Lancaster to the all-female legal team as a full-time Residential Conveyancer. Her appointment marks another exciting step in the award-winning firm’s continued growth.

Mollie brings more than 15 years of experience in property law, having built her career from the ground up. She began her legal journey after undertaking work experience at a local firm of solicitors whilst at Chesterfield College. She then went on to join the firm as an apprentice ahead of progressing to the role of legal secretary.

She joins Mason Thomas Law from PM Property Lawyers, where she gained her Level 4 CLC qualification and built a strong foundation in residential property transactions, particularly freehold purchases.

Mollie will now begin studying for her Level 6 CLC qualification, the final academic stage which will enable her to become a Licensed Conveyancer by the Council for Licensed Conveyancers (CLC) regulatory body.

The move to Mason Thomas Law sees Mollie once again working with Cathy Thomas, solicitor and Director of the firm. Mollie explained: "Cathy was a huge influence when I was just starting out in the legal world at BRM Solicitors, and that early professional connection is a key reason for joining Mason Thomas Law. I am excited to be able to work with her again, it feels like a full-circle moment.

“Joining the experienced, all-female team that Cathy and Jo Malcolm have built at Mason Thomas Law also really appealed to me. It’s rare, and inspiring."

Cathy Thomas said: "We’re so pleased to welcome Mollie to the team. Having worked with her in the past, I know first-hand how capable and committed she is. Mollie brings not only a wealth of practical experience but also a fantastic attitude and willingness to learn. It’s an exciting time for Mason Thomas Law as we continue to expand. Mollie’s appointment is another step forward in our mission to build a client-focused specialist property law team."

Mollie added: "I’m passionate about property law. Joining Mason Thomas Law gives me the opportunity to further broaden my property knowledge and qualifications, especially in leaseholds, new-builds, and more complex transactions."

With Mollie’s appointment, Mason Thomas Law continues to lead the way. It is the only law firm in South Yorkshire dedicated exclusively to property law, and one of just a handful across the UK specialising in secured lending.

The firm’s niche expertise led to Mason Thomas Law being named as the Commercial Property Law Team of the Year 2024 in the Sheffield and District Law Society Awards.