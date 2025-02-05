Marrons expands north with new Sheffield office

National planning, design and development consultancy Marrons has opened a new office in Sheffield as part of a strategic expansion into the north of England.

The new team will be based in Cubo, Carver Street, which is located in the heart of Sheffield's city centre, where Marrons aims to further strengthen its relationships with regional clients and support the public sector with complex planning needs.

Leading the charge is Megan Wilson, an experienced planning director who has worked across the north of England throughout her career and during her time with Marrons to-date. With more than 10 years’ experience in medium to large-scale strategic development, Megan specialises in housing land supply, housing needs and navigating the local plan process.

As well as developing Marrons’ offering in South Yorkshire and beyond, Megan will be supporting the allocation of sites through the local plan process and preparing planning applications for residential-led development proposals, including those on complex brownfield sites and land within the green belt.

Megan said: “We are thrilled to be expanding into Sheffield. This is a fantastic opportunity to bring Marrons’ resources and expertise to South Yorkshire and beyond. Sheffield’s growth potential and the increasing demand for housing and development solutions make it an ideal location to launch our northern expansion.”

Also supporting the expansion is planning director Jenny Keen, who brings substantial experience across residential, commercial and retail sectors, with a focus on unlocking greenfield sites, rejuvenating urban areas, and revitalising town centres.

Brian Mullin, head of Marrons, said: “Due to our excellent track record for successful planning applications, we are seeing a growing demand for our services in the north of England. Expanding into Sheffield was a logical step to better serve our clients and the public sector. We are committed to investing in South Yorkshire and look forward to growing our team and capabilities here.”

With an office space designed for modern, agile working, Marrons’ Sheffield base is well-suited to facilitate collaboration among clients and the firm’s expanding team of planners and specialists. The consultancy is actively recruiting to support its ambitious growth, seeking talented planners and specialists interested in joining a dynamic team as it builds its presence in the region.