Readers noted the attire was no longer sold in the city centre store, apart from some formal shirts, and displays had been moved, creating more space.

The three-storey M&S is Fargate’s flagship store and includes a food section, women’s, children’s and men’s departments, homeware and a cafe.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Large spaced opened up after M&S on Fargate stopped selling men's suits.

WHY IS THE M&S ON FARGATE SO IMPORTANT?

It is one of two department stores left in the city centre following the closure of Debenhams and John Lewis.

Fargate has been hit by a string of closures due to online shopping and the pandemic.

An M&S spokesman said they had moved fixtures to give customers space that was easier to shop in and suits had been replaced in some stores after a boom in casual wear due to working from home in the pandemic.

But its future is brighter after the council landed £16m from the Future High Streets Fund for a revamp set to include reopening the large building opposite as a hub for events.

WHAT IS M&S SAYING?

An M&S spokesman said they had moved fixtures to give customers more space. And suits had been replaced in some stores after a boom in casual wear due to working from home in the pandemic.

He added: “We’ve been working at M&S Fargate, and in our stores across the country, to improve the way we display our Clothing & Home products.

M&S is the street’s flagship store and includes a food section, women’s, children’s and men’s departments, as well as homeware and a cafe.

“As well as giving customers more space to shop, we are also responding to what our customers want to buy, replacing suits in some stores so we can offer a wider range of smart separates – easy to wear, stylish, smart menswear that can be worn in lots of different ways. Customers can shop from a wide range of suits available at M&S.com and choose to click & collect in our Fargate store.”