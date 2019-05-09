Marketer opens Leeds office

A Sheffield marketing agency has hired 10 and opened an office in Leeds after focusing on the television industry.

Joi Polloi, which now employs 18, has opened a satellite site in Leeds to be near Channel 4 after creating an app for the broadcaster’s reality show The Circle.

The app won an award at the first Sheffield Digital Awards organised by The Star last week. Channel 4 has commissioned a second series of The Circle. Netflix has bought the rights to the format, which is being translated into 60 languages.

Creative director, Nick Crossland said: “We have built relationships with many clients in the broadcast and museums sector. Defining our sector specialisms was a natural progression, having already developed the insight and skills to be the perfect digital partner.

“Our work on The Circle cemented our position as a force to be reckoned with in the digital landscape. We have invested in talent to make our creative and operational systems even more robust, efficient and delivered to the highest technical standards. We are excited to continue building the team and to embark on some very big projects in 2019.”

Among the new appointments is Robin Cramp, who joins as client partner lead and will split his time between Leeds and Sheffield. He is joined by Kim Davies, operations manager, who will oversee the day-to-day running of the studio. The company has also taken on two full stack developers, Andrew Bills and Brad Beatson. Nigel Speight is the most recent member to join, as a specialist mobile developer.

Joi Polloi started out as Rocket founded by Andy Barratt in 2003. It won a BAFTA for Digital Creativity in 2017 for a website to promote Channel 4 show Humans.