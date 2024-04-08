Market upturn as regional offices sold in multi-million pound deals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first property, Mercian Close office located in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, a detached 18,115 sq ft of accommodation over two floors, is currently leased to Derbyshire County Council.

The second property, St Mary’s Court in Sheffield, is a detached three-story office building covering 14,609 sq ft. Tribal Education Ltd occupies the first and second floors.

These transactions were executed on behalf of an institutional investor. CPP Director Robin Bullas expressed satisfaction with the completion of these sales, particularly given the current market conditions.

St Mary’s Court, Sheffield

Bullas remarked, "We’re delighted to have completed on two significant regional office sales given the current market conditions.