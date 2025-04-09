Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major furnace was put out of action by an explosion which saw smoke pour out of a major Sheffield steelworks.

Bosses at Marcegaglia Sheffield, near Tinsley, had to close their electric arc furnace for more than two days after a blast which blew scrap metal from the furnace on Tuesday evening, last week.

Locals described hearing a bang and pictures taken of the site following the incident show smoke billowing out of the works.

But officials at the steel company said no one was injured in the blast, because of procedures that are in place to protect the steelworkers at the venue.

A furnace was put out of action after an explosion which sent smoke into the sky from the Mercegaglia steelworks at Tinsley, pictured. Photo: Google | Google

Marcegaglia Sheffield recycles around 250,000 tonnes of scrap metal each year in its electric arc furnace (EAF) as part of its green steel production.

Head of operations at Marcegaglia Sheffield, Steve Bastow, said: “The risk associated with sealed units in scrap is well known within the steel industry and therefore several protocols and procedures are in place to primarily protect our employees and also plant.

“These were followed and no injuries occurred and damage was limited and localised, with downstream operations safe and continuing.”

He said it was highly likely that a sealed cylinder was involved in the explosion but a full investigation was in progress.

He said some scrap was ‘discharged’ from the furnace as a result of the explosion, which was localised and fell within exclusion zones which are put in place for personnel while the metal was being processed, as identified in the company’s procedures.

But Mr Bastow confirmed that the furnace was now back in operation after repairs and checks were carried out.

He said: “The main steelmaking unit the EAF suffered minor damage and was ready to process within a few hours.

“However production didn’t start until Friday afternoon as work was required to check the building integrity – this required specialist high level access equipment, repairs were completed as required.”