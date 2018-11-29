Manufacturing Perfection: UK ‘depends on Sheffield’s success’ says business secretary Greg Clark.

Sheffield has had a superb year in manufacturing and possibly its best in a generation, prompting business secretary, Greg Clark MP, to write for The Star’s ‘Manufacturing Perfection’ supplement.

On my travels as business secretary I have the privilege of meeting innovators, engineers and industrialists and seeing for myself their incredible world-beating products and innovations – highly sought after the world over.

So, I am saddened when I hear the lazy and outdated accusation that the ‘UK does not manufacture anything anymore’.

Read the ‘Manufacturing Perfection' supplement online here

Contrary to this perception the UK ranks in the top 10 manufacturing nations in the world.

Manufacturing employs more than five million people including in the supply chain, and accounting for half our exports from aircraft engines to Henderson’s Relish.

Sheffield is a magnificent city of manufacturing, learning, innovation, science, culture and, as I said in 2017 at the city’s Cutlers’ Feast which I had the honour to speak at, the city and the region’s strengths ‘are the strengths that the future success of our country depends on’.

From Sheffield’s two universities educating the next generation of manufacturing apprentices, to the world-class Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre acting as a catalyst for private investment, this is a city with a bright future.

A future the Government is helping to drive forward: the Sheffield Growth Deal is investing £360 million in the region to help deliver our vision locally.

Indeed, earlier this month I had the honour of opening the new £40 million Boeing Sheffield factory – the first investment of its kind from Boeing in Europe.

So, when people tell me ‘we do not manufacture anymore’, I use Sheffield to remind them that the case for Sheffield is the case for Britain, and our modern industrial strategy is positioning us to be a leader in the future of advanced and high-quality manufacturing.

Read ‘Manufacturing Perfection’ online here

Sheffield is a magnificent city of manufacturing, learning, innovation, science, culture and as I said in 2017 at the city’s Cutlers’ Feast, which I had the honour to speak at, the city and the region’s strengths ‘are the strengths that the success of our country depends on’.

The UK ranks in the top 10 manufacturing nations in the world, and we are set to break into the top five by 2021. Manufacturing employs more than 5m people including in the supply chain, and accountts for half our exports, from aircraft engines to Henderson’s Relish.

From Sheffield’s two universities educating the next generation of manufacturing apprentices, to the world-class Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre acting as a catalyst for private investment, this is a city with a bright future. A future the government is helping to drive forward with the Sheffield Growth Deal which is investing £360m in the region to help deliver our vision locally. Indeed, earlier this month I had the honour of opening the new £40m Boeing Sheffield factory recently – the first investment of its kind from Boeing in Europe.

So, when people tell me ‘we do not manufacture anymore’, I use Sheffield to remind them that the case for Sheffield is the case for Britain, and our Industrial Strategy is positioning us to be a leader in the future of advanced and high quality manufacturing.

Read ‘Manufacturing Perfection’ online here