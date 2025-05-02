Manningham Housing Association achieves Northern Housing Awards double

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manningham Housing Association (MHA) has triumphed in two categories at the Northern Housing Awards 2025.

The BME organisation - which manages more than 1,400 homes for over 6,000 residents in Bradford and Keighley - won the blue riband Landlord of the Year award at a prizegiving ceremony at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, with MHA Customer Panel member Tausif Mohammed named Tenant of the Year.

The association’s recently completed £4.3 million Odette’s Point development in Keighley was also shortlisted for Best Affordable Housing Development (Up to £5million), with its Neighbourhood Services team a finalist in the Northern Housing Team of the Year category.

On reaching their decision to award the prestigious Landlord of the Year title to MHA, the judges said they believed the association provided “an eclectic range of services to tenants that is unparalleled in the sector.”

Manningham Housing Association representatives including Tenant of the Year Tausif Mohammed (fourth from left) with their Northern Housing Awards

They continued: “This was a very strong submission with innovation and research in amongst great customer experience, all qualities that are highly respected in any landlord organisation.”

And the judges described Tausif Mohammed, the Tenant of the Year, as "absolutely inspiring!"

They commented: “He has a massive impact on a wide range of people in his community, and his efforts deserve to be recognised. Tausif was described by one judge as an excellent community activist and role model for young people, and one of our judges even asked us to publicly pass on their thanks to him.”

Lee Bloomfield, MHA Chief Executive, said: “Despite being a relatively small organisation, we have earned a reputation for punching above our weight

“Being singled out as the north of England’s leading landlord is a remarkable feat and should be a source of great pride for everyone connected with the MHA family.

“I also want to pass on my personal congratulations to Tausif Mohammed for his success in winning the Tenant of the Year award.

“As well as sitting on numerous MHA panels where he works to improve housing services and advocate tenant needs, Tausif has partnered with us to deliver numerous community projects, most recently the JU:MP Programme which has improved the health and wellbeing of more than 200 young people through their participation in social and physical activities.

“He is an iconic figure in Bradford district and fully deserves the personal recognition that his award will rightly bring.”

Rupert Pometsey, MHA Chair, said: “I am thrilled at the outcome.

“Having worked for Manningham Housing Association much earlier in my career and now having the honour of serving as Chair of the Board, it is wonderful to see the hard work and dedication of our staff being rewarded.

“Through our community investment initiatives, our remit now extends beyond the role of a traditional landlord with a strong emphasis on diversifying and growing the services we provide.

“These efforts have further enriched the relationship between MHA, our tenants and the wider communities whose needs we exist to serve.”