Man behind popular Sheffield restaurant set to open new venue in city
An exciting new addition to Sheffield's burgeoning culinary scene could soon open at a shopping centre in the heart of the city.
Plans for a new venue at Orchard Square have emerged – with the man behind them already running a popular restaurant on bustling Division Street.
A licensing application has been submitted by a company called Five Boroughs for a food and drink premises at the shopping centre off Fargate.
The company’s sole director is Richard Ledger, who owns Lucky Fox on Division Street, a US-style fried chicken joint which has been a hit with diners since opening in 2014.
There are no details at this stage of when the new venue might open or what style of food it will serve up.
But the application gives the opening hours as 11am to 11pm Monday to Thursday, 11am to 12.30am on Fridays and Saturdays, and 11am to 10pm on Sundays, and says there would be recorded music.
The Star has attempted to contact Five Boroughs and Orchard Square, neither of which have responded.