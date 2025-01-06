M.A.K. Halal welcomes customers to new Sheffield store & confirms expansion plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

M.A.K. Halal is now welcoming customers to its new store on London Road in Sheffield, which opened in December. M.A.K. Halal which was named best brand at the British Muslim Awards in 2023, now has 13 shops trading successfully throughout the UK and is inviting applications from new franchisees to support the company’s expansion plans for 2025.

Abdulwahab Omar CEO and Co-founder M.A.K. Halal explains: “We are excited to open in Sheffield. We have a passion for serving the communities around our stores and our mission is to offer fresh, delicious food and quality product with good price which is both a celebration of culture and culinary excellence.

“At the beginning of our journey as owners, we recognized the opportunity for expansion, and now we can offer a proven franchise model. This includes turnkey delivery of stores along with full training and support. There’s also the opportunity to grow a multi-unit franchise operation, as two of our existing franchisees have already achieved successfully.”

Experienced consultant Anthony Round has been supporting M.A.K. Halal’s franchise expansion. He confirms: “For the past few months, we have worked together to ensure all the building blocks are in place to support the franchise’s ambitious growth plan. We have revised and improved the franchise agreement. We have also examined the finance and commercials and for franchise partners who sign up in 2025 we are introducing a fixed royalty payment scheme, which on average turnover will result in franchisees paying half the royalty compared to the percentage model. This will be for the length of the 10-year agreement, offering substantial savings to the franchisee and giving investors more freedom to drive profitability within their own outlets.

M.A.K. Halal opens in Sheffield

“There has been great interest from franchise investors so far with well over 100 franchise enquiries since October. Our goal is to open ten new stores by the end of 2025. With four already in the pipeline, we are now inviting more franchise applications for investors looking to capitalise on M.A.K. Halal’s success and run their own take away and delivery shop in their chosen location across the UK, supported by the company’s experienced and professional team. We are now open for business and ready to go!”

M.A.K. Halal will be exhibiting at the International Franchise Show at the Excel in London 11 & 12 April 2025.

For further information about M.A.K. Halal’s franchise opportunities please see: https://www.makhalal.co.uk/franchise or email [email protected]