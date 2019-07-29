Major women’s fashion store sends farewell message to customers after closing Meadowhall shop
A popular women’s fashion store has shut its store in Meadowhall with a final farewell to customers.
Skinnydip, the fashion accessories brand, opened its first store outside of London when it arrived at Meadowhall in September 2017.
The shop, known for its colourful and quirky fashion accessories, opened to huge excitement alongside retailers including Zara and Levi’s.
However, fears were raised that the store had shut after shutters appeared outside and Meadowhall was removed from their online list of locations.
One customer tweeted: “If it’s true that my local @SkinnydipLondon store has closed then I am going to be very disappointed.”
Skinnydip replied to the customer, confirming that they had now closed their Meadowhall store and apologided for the disappointment.
They tweeted: “Hey guys! So sorry to say we have closed our Meadowhall store- however we're working on a different space for that location! Also we're not owned by Topshop we're still all us.”
The London-based brand also has standalone stores in London’s Camden, Westfield White City and at Brent Cross shopping centre.