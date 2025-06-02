Major summit in Sheffield to tackle northern re-industrialisation through technology and investment

In a bold move aimed at revitalising the North's economy, Sheffield is set to host an exclusive summit titled "Reindustrialising the North through Technology, Investment, and Social Mobility" on Thursday, 17th July 2025 at The Victoria in Neepsend, Sheffield.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Digital Forge, the event will convene senior leaders from politics, industry, finance, and academia, focused squarely on reshaping the regional economy through strategic investment in advanced manufacturing and technological innovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prominent speakers confirmed for the summit include Richard Penny, Fund Manager at Oberon Investments; Dan Ridsdale, Analyst at Edison Group; Louisa Harrison Walker, CEO of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce; Ben Morgan, CEO of the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC); and former Cabinet Minister Richard Caborn. Additional high-profile speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

The summit's organisers emphasise practical outcomes, asserting that the gathering will not be a mere policy showcase, but a rigorous working session. Delegates will grapple with pressing questions, including how political intentions can be translated directly into tangible jobs, skills enhancement, and infrastructural improvements; how significant capital investment can be attracted to stimulate regional industrial clusters; and how industrial policy can genuinely complement and drive social mobility.

Louisa Harrison-Walker

Membership for Digital Forge events is deliberately exclusive, designed specifically for founders, business owners, investors, educators, policymakers, and senior industry leaders. The organisers have expressly asked service providers, such as consultants and recruiters, to attend only if directly invited or involved with the initiative. This selective approach is intended to maintain the quality and seriousness of the dialogue, ensuring impactful discussions and actionable outcomes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This event marks the formal launch of Digital Forge’s membership scheme, granting participants privileged access to future summits, expert insights, and a strategic network dedicated to rebuilding the North’s industrial prominence.

Those committed to reshaping Britain’s economic future—and who believe firmly in the North’s potential to lead the charge—are invited to register for membership at forgedforgrowth.com.