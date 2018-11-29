Major South Yorkshire tourist attraction closes for six weeks for £100,000 investment

Closing its doors until the new year is a popular tourist attraction in South Yorkshire.

Unbeknown to many, Rotherham based Magna Science Adventure Centre is a totally self-funded charity with a mission to educate future generations about our local steel heritage through science, technology and engineering.

Since opening its doors 17 years ago Magna has been at the heart of the South Yorkshire community. All proceeds raised through the visitor attraction and events such as Magna Mayhem, Family Christmas Fayre, Oktoberfest, EAT BUMP GROOVE Christmas Party Nights as well as the hire of their award-winning conference and event space, all fund the daily running of the Science Adventure Centre.

Due to an increase in visitor numbers and events revenue, Magna has raised over £100,000 of additional funds to be invested back into the Science Centre which will be closed to the public from Friday 30 November 2018 for maintenance and renewal of some of the main exhibition areas. Magna Science Adventure Centre will reopen on Tuesday January 8, 2019.

Visitor numbers to Magna saw a 17% increase for 2017/18 compared to the previous year plus a 50% rise in footfall for this August alone with over 42,000 people enjoying the fun both indoors and outdoors at the Rotherham based attraction. Over 30,000 school children have visited Magna over the last year enjoying workshops to support a range of science topics in the National Curriculum at KS1 and KS2.

The £100,000 investment pot has been significantly helped by the increase in bookings through Magna’s huge conference and events centre which earlier this year was voted Best Unusual Event Space by the Corporate Hospitality Show. The venue regularly hosts dinners and awards ceremonies as well as exhibitions and conferences and meetings.

Magna is most proud of its work with the local community, loving nothing better than to open its doors to welcome the people of South Yorkshire. Earlier this year they created the Big Feast partnership with Wales High School, Rotherham which saw Year 10 students host a glittering gala dinner for one hundred guests including the Mayor of Rotherham and Rotherham United’s Paul Warne. The pupils worked closely with Magna’s Head Chef and Event Manager to give them an authentic work experience on everything from the design of the menu and table design through to preparing, cooking and serving the food on the night.

Kevin Tomlinson, Magna CEO said: “We are very proud to have built up a cash reserve to pay for extra maintenance and renewal of the Science Adventure Centre. The whole Magna team have worked tirelessly to increase visitor numbers and improve efficiency. We live and breathe our charity mission; to keep the vibrant steel heritage alive through education, and this investment is key to our future.

Tomlinson added, “Please bear with us whilst the maintenance is taking place and from January 2019 when you do visit, either for the first time, or with your annual pass, please tell a friend, buy a coffee, purchase a souvenir from the gift shop, or book onto one of our many events. Every penny helps us to keep Magna and the steel heritage alive for future generations. Thank you for your support.”

For more information about Magna and its opening times visit www.visitmagna.co.uk or call 01709 720 002