Major employer backs skills scheme for health and social care students

One of Sheffield’s largest employers has backed an employability skills scheme to help train the next generation of health and social care professionals.

At the newly launched Sheffield Teaching Hospitals Employer Skills Academy at The Sheffield College, students will benefit from skills sessions and industry placements.

The sessions will be led by staff from Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the college’s medical training facility at City Campus, Granville Road.

The first of those sessions took place on September 25, 2025 to mark the launch of the new academy. Future ones are planned for this academic year.

Tom Sutton, Director of Strategic Partnerships, The Sheffield College, said: “It’s great to see a large city employer recognising our students as the future skilled workforce and working with us to develop their talent.”

Lyndsey Herdman, Apprenticeship lead, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, added: “We are thrilled to be working in partnership with The Sheffield College to support the development of healthcare professionals of the future.

“Together, we’re investing in the next generation, equipping students with the skills, experience, and confidence they need to thrive in an ever-evolving healthcare landscape.”

Rachel Topliss, director of Student Employability Services, The Sheffield College, added: “Students will gain insights from healthcare professionals about the world of work, which will develop their confidence and skills and inspire them to go further in their careers.”

The academy launch is part of a wider partnership between both organisations, which was formally renewed in July 2024.

Both organisations are also shortlisted in the Sheffield Business Awards 2025 for the Collaboration Excellence category, with the winners set to be announced this month.

Around 650 students are completing health and social care qualifications at the college including vocational diplomas and T Levels.

Students learn in high tech facilities, which include a mock six-bed hospital ward with robotic mannequins to provide a realistic environment using specialist equipment.

Based at City Campus, the ward includes a bathroom, mobility aids such as a hoist, and breathing, blood pressure and obstetric equipment.

T Levels have been developed with employers and businesses to meet the needs of industry and prepare students for work, further training or study.

These new technical qualifications offer students a mix of classroom learning and ‘on-the-job’ experience. T Levels include an industry placement of approximately 45 days and are equivalent to three A Levels.

In addition to health and social care, the college’s award winningemployer skills academies cover sectors including animation and special effects, business and enterprise, catering and hospitality, construction, engineering, sales and marketing, games and professional make-up.

Employers provide masterclasses, projects, workplace or industry relevant visits and placements to enhance students’ employability skills so that students get the industry knowledge, experience and qualifications for future employment and careers.

Visit www.sheffcol.ac.uk to find out more.