Major casting agency looking for young people in Sheffield to appear in amazing new film 

A major casting agency is looking for young people in Sheffield to appear in the new Everybody’s Talking About Jamie film.

The West End musical, about a 16-year-old boy from Sheffield who wants to be a drag queen, is being turned into a feature film.

Warp Films, who are behind the TV series This is England, will adapt the musical and have been busy casting key roles for the film.

The casting agency are looking for young people in Sheffield to play some of the key roles in the upcoming film.

They said they’re looking for young women and men, from a South Asian, Middle Eastern, Turkish and Somali backgrounds for the roles.

Applicants who can play 16-year-olds and love dancing, singing or acting are being encouraged to apply.

Warp Films said that professional experience is not essential and that successful applicants will be paid for their work.

Anyone interested should send a short video, no longer than a minute, to Warp Films telling the company a little bit about themselves.

Applicants must be based in the UK and be 16 or older. Anyone under 18 must include their parent or guardian’s contact details.

The closing date is Friday, April 12 and video emails should be sent to jamiefilmcasting@gmail.com

The musical has been inspired by a BBC Three documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16.