MADE IN SHEFFIELD: Vape firm Mirage’s success is no smokescreen

A particular feature of modern life is walking through a white cloud of vapour from a stranger’s lungs. Yuk.

But these ‘cloud chasers’ are only a small part of the vaping community, most of whom use a method which is much less visible, according to Craig Newbold, boss and founder of Sheffield-based Mirage.

Craig Newbold.

And while it is anti-social in the wrong environment, it’s not harmful like second-hand cigarette smoke, he states.

And that is vaping’s success in a nutshell. It gives a hit of addictive nicotine without nasty tobacco, the “bringer of death to millions,” as Craig puts it.

The practice of vaporising flavoured nicotine water is only about 12 years old in the UK, but – a bit like the old tobacconists – there’s now a vape shop on every corner.

This huge and rapid expansion has been good for business – Mirage is one of the largest retailers in the country with 85 employees, 40 shops – 13 in Sheffield – hundreds of wholesalers and a factory on Broadfield Road where it makes its own e-liquid. Turnover is £5m, heading for £6m this year.

Production Manager, Paula Ellis.

But it has also led to chancers, claims the market is saturated and – inevitably – regulation.

Craig said: “For a number of years people have jumped on the bandwagon. But it’s not the licence to print money it was three or four years ago. There are no shortcuts and now it’s like any other retail business with competition, choice and safety.”

He is still fuming after spending £600,000 on Tobacco and Related Products approval, introduced in 2016. He accepts something you put in your body should be regulated but would like to see a lot more enforcement for those that flout the rules.

Mirage also has a full-time compliance officer, ISO 9001 quality management accreditation, is a founder of the Electronic Cigarette Trade Association and a Made in Sheffield member.

Gareth Dell packs the vapes Picture Steve Parkin.

Craig added: “We are one of the good guys, one of the responsible ones, ambassadors for the industry.”

But credibility is just one of the issues hanging over a brand new sector. Vaping is lumped in with tobacco by some regulatory bodies and with drugs by others – although it’s neither, says Craig.

And while the Government says vaping is 95 per cent safer than smoking, Mirage isn’t allowed to say that in advertising, which he says is “ridiculous”.

All that aside, there’s manufacturing to do. Last year Mirage spent £500,000 on an automation line that can fill, cap and label 10ml bottles at a rate of one a second.

Tracey Dearn in the warehouse.

It makes more than 100 flavours of e-liquid, but menthol and tobacco is the most popular since it most closely mimics real smoking. Some 70 per cent of vapers are trying to give up, says Craig, who smoked for 18 years.

“I stopped and was struggling a bit. I saw an article about vaping and tried it and set off to China. I bought some hardware at source and started selling.

“We supply some of our liquid to China now. I was out there in April and most people don’t know what electronic cigarettes are, which is funny because most of the equipment is made there.”

The sector’s worst moment came in 2010 when it faced being shut down within 30 days – one option being considered by Government over health concerns.

Firms organised and hired lawyers to successfully win the argument.

Craig added: “The last 10 years have been a ride. We’ve had more ups than downs.”

Gareth Dell.

WE MAY NOT HAVE THE HISTORY BUT WE HAVE THE SAME MANUFACTURING PRIDE

Mirage staff are as proud of their products as someone producing a spoon, says boss Craig Newbold.

The firm has been a Made in Sheffield member for three years and the industry is a little over a decade old in this country – in contrast to the city’s centuries-old reputation for working with metals.

He said: “We’ve not got as much history, or very little history, but for me Made in Sheffield can apply to any product.

“It’s a sign of quality and we want to live up to people’s expectations of something with that brand on.”

Today, Mirage is targeting exports to Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and India.

Vlad Gorea on the production line.

Anna Binska at work at the Mirage Factory. Picture Steve Parkin.