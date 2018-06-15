MADE IN SHEFFIELD: Growing love for designer meadows

The Pictorial Meadows team were glued to the television for the Royal Wedding - they planted the spectacular wildflowers outside St George’s Chapel.

It was a high profile contract on a par with the Olympics in 2012 when the Park bloomed thanks to their rainbow of colours.

Sue France of Pictorial Meadows.

And today, they are creating a display for a Real Madrid footballer at his home in the Spanish city.

Ever since the impressionists used a new style of painting to capture the magic, it seems the world has been in love with meadows.

But as they declined in the countryside they have boomed in cities as experts perfect planting in urban environments, otherwise known as ‘meadowology’.

And Pictorial Meadows, at Manor Oaks Farmhouse beside Manor Lodge in Sheffield, is leading the field worldwide.

Jonathan Wild, Pictorial Meadows commercial director, on a stand at the Chatsworth RHS Flower Show.

Boss Sue France says people love the ‘bling’ of a big mix of colours. ‘Naturalistic planting’ also saves councils money, replacing mowing grass with sowing seeds once every two years.

Meadows might be colourful but they’re also ‘green’. In parks they replace flower beds which can have plants started in plastic containers in Holland, with peat and chemicals used to help them grow.

And in Sheffield it has created a profitable business that employs 12.

Sue said: “The perception is that meadows are all natural but they are the result of thousands of years of human activity.

Sue France and Jonathan Wild of Pictorial Meadows at Manor Lane, overlooking the incinerator.

“Everyone sells packets of seeds but they contain a lot of grass that doesn’t flower. What we do is very specialist. Our planting is low maintenance, perfect in times of austerity, good for mental health and more environmentally sustainable than conventional planting. I think meadows will take over in parks and gardens.”

Pictorial Meadows is built on expert knowledge of 260 flowers and more than 20 attributes including when they bloom and for how long, how fast they grow and how high and whether they like it sunny, shady or damp.

It creates seed mixes - all the ‘recipes’ are secret - and sells them.

Sue says they have planted “hundreds of hectares” in Sheffield, including the Grey to Green scheme and Love Square at West Bar and Park Square roundabout in Sheffield. In Rotherham they did the eye-catching central reservations and roundabouts on the way into town from the motorway. From Hartlepool to Stoke the nation is being swathed in colour. PM has also sold to Scandinavia for years and Europe and China are in its sights.

New seed mixes are tested for two years before going on sale. Sue France and Jonathan Wild of Pictorial Meadows.

Jonathan Wild, director, said: “British natives tend to flower in June but we’re aiming for a succession that lasts right up to the first frosts. We test our mixes in ‘outdoor’ laboratories. You get one chance a year. If they’re right we test them for two years before putting them on sale.”

Pictorial Meadows was born 20 years ago out of a research programme, initially undertaken by Prof Nigel Dunnett of the University of Sheffield. Since 2004 it has been part-owned by the university and social enterprise Green Estate.

The company employs 45 landscape architects, researchers, horticulturalists and landscape managers and has 120 volunteers.

The business also includes landscaping, wood and compost sales and a cafe. Turnover is £800,000.

It has restored 18 buildings on the site including the ruins of Manor Lodge.

URBAN WILDFLOWER COMPANY IS PROUD OF ITS MADE IN SHEFFIELD ROOTS

Pictorial Meadows headquarters in the restored 18th Century Manor Oaks Farmhouse.

Is there anyone in the world who doesn’t like a colour-splashed meadow, inspiration for the Impressionists and the epitome of summertime beauty and joy?

Indeed there is. Some think they look untidy, while others fear the bees and bugs they harbour, according to Sue France, boss of Pictorial Meadows, a Sheffield firm that plants urban wildflowers.

Echoing Star readers, she said: “People hate unkempt verges generally. The answer is to give the bed an edge or put signs up saying it’s a wildlife refuge.”

The firm is a Made in Sheffield member because it is proud of its roots, to raise the city’s profile - and to boost sales.